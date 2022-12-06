ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of murdering baby appears in court, next hearing scheduled

By Ryan Shiner
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man accused of killing his child and abandoning the corpse appeared in court on Monday from via video from the Boone County Jail.

Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. His next hearing is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Boone County Courthouse.

Samone Daniels, who was 4-5 months old, was found dead outside of a tire store in 2019 . The child was killed after they were allegedly strangled by Fountain .

The mother, Lavosha Daniels, 31, is also being held at the Boone County Jail without bond, according to Boone County Sheriff online records. She was charged with first-degree child endangerment and abandoning a corpse. Her next court appearance is 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, according to Boone County Sheriff's online records.

Columbia Police Department Chief Geoff Jones said in June that the baby died two years before her remains were discovered. Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said the baby died at the Red Roof Inn in Columbia.

The breakthrough in the case came when a person turned in a letter found June 14 at the Super 8 motel connecting the parents to the baby's remains, police said. The baby's mother wrote the letter, which was addressed to Columbia police, Hunter said.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

