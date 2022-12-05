Read full article on original website
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Amber Riley and Wayne Brady look to make history as first celebs to win both ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘The Masked Singer’
Reality TV history is on the line as two celebrities look to become the first entertainers to win both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” It’s certainly a possibility for Wayne Brady, a Season 31 finalist on “DWTS” along with his partner Witney Carson. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host won Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as Fox in 2019. He will have to defeat Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey to bookend his Golden Mask with a Mirrorball Trophy. SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Addresses Speculation She Will Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Panel (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke has officially bid farewell to Dancing With the Stars. The longtime pro dancer delivered a stunning performance during Monday's Season 31 finale, and capped off her time on the series beautifully. Now, with her exit as a dancer -- timed with Len Goodman's departure as a DWTS judge...
Ciara Shares Her Holiday Traditions with Russell Wilson and the Kids
Ciara stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” where she opened up about how she celebrates the holidays with husband Russell Wilson. The singer, who is the mother of Future, 8, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2, confessed they start decorating early. “We kind of start a little early. We’re,...
musictimes.com
Ex-Glee Stars Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz Reveals REAL Score On Lea Michele's Attitude
Despite its last airing in 2015, "Glee" has remained a huge talking point on social media up until now. The cult classic television series that created a pop culture phenomenon in 2009 is still making waves up until now, thanks to its ever-controversial cast, including current Fanny Brice on Broadway, Lea Michele.
Josh Flagg Co-Lists a Home with Ex Bobby Boyd and Reveals New Boyfriend in First 'MDLLA' Trailer
Josh Flagg announced his divorce from Bobby Boyd in March Josh Flagg is moving on. In the teaser for season 14 of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Flagg reveals he and his now ex-husband Bobby Boyd are working as co-listing agents on a property. He also shares details on his new relationship in the preview. (Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the home Flagg and Boyd were selling was one they shared.) The clip above starts with Josh Altman asking his fellow castmate, Flagg, "What's next?" Flagg, 37,...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Gabby Windey Says Dating ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costar Vinny Guadagnino Is a ‘Possibility’: ‘Gabby, Tan, Laundry’
So there’s a chance? Gabby Windey revealed that she is open to the “possibility” of dating Jersey Shore star — and her fellow Dancing With the Stars competitor — Vinny Guadagnino. “I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” the former Bachelorette, 31, said of Guadagnino, 35, while on […]
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Singing "Girl on Fire"
Watch: Will There be Another Alicia Keys & Jay-Z Collab? She Says…. Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire" in an adorable Instagram video, the singer revealed what it means to her to have a new generation finding inspiration in her music.
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
tatler.com
Harry and Meghan open their family album: couple share touching insights into life with Archie and Lilibet in Netflix docuseries
Harry and Meghan have offered a glimpse into their life as a family-of-four in the first three episodes of their new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which landed on the streaming platform on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, largely out...
Bustle
Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Black Twitter Reacts To ‘Harry And Meghan’ Netflix Series
Viewers of 'Harry and Meghan' were quick to share their thoughts on the new Netflix docu-series.
Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert Is the Same Day as 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix Premiere
Kate Middleton will appear at a special Christmas carol concert on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022—the same day the second half of Harry and Meghan drops on Netflix. Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will be recorded on Dec. 15 at Westminster Abbey and will be broadcast on Christmas Eve. "This...
Kathy Hilton applies lip gloss during Mariska Hargitay’s PCAs speech: ‘Rude’
Kathy Hilton steals the show wherever she goes. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hit the stage with her co-stars at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards 2022 to introduce the winner of the Best Drama TV Star award, handing it over to “Law & Order” actress Mariska Hargitay. However, once Hargitay got on stage, fans weren’t exactly paying attention to her heartfelt speech with Hilton in the background. The Casa del Sol tequila investor opened up her glittering Valentino purse and pulled out some lip gloss to freshen up her look — all as cameras rolled on the “SVU” star’s speech about...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
