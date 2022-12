Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has achieved an NFL milestone that few who play his position have ever accomplished in their careers. With 34 receiving yards against the Denver Broncos on his first reception of Week 14, Kelce has now reached 10,008 career receiving yards. The 33-year-old becomes the fifth tight end in NFL history to hit 10,000 or more receiving yards in his career, joining Shannon Sharpe (10,060), Antonio Gates (11,841), Jason Witten (13,046) and Tony Gonzalez (15,127). Kelce needed just 87 receiving yards entering Week 14 to pass Sharpe for the fourth-most receiving yards all-time by a tight end in NFL history.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO