Tips to stay safe while holiday shopping this year
HOUSTON — The holiday season is in full swing and Houston police want to make sure you get all your shopping done safely this year. While you're out looking for the perfect gifts, thieves are out too, looking for stuff to steal. Tracy Hicks, a sergeant with the Houston...
fox26houston.com
Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
Houston woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches arrested, police say
TEXAS, USA — A Houston woman was recently arrested in connection to several reported mail thefts at churches in North Texas, according to police. The Flower Mound Poice Department said Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, is accused of stealing numerous checks from area churches. Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10,...
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
HPD: Homeowner shot, killed by masked suspects after fight in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A manhunt is underway for two suspects after a homeowner was shot and killed in southeast Houston, according to police. It happened at a home on Safeguard St., near Bellfort Ave. and Cullen Blvd. just after midnight Saturday. Police said the homeowner heard a noise in the...
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houston
December 10, 2022 - A homeowner was shot and killed shortly after midnight when he confronted two suspects that he found in his backyard when he heard some noise. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, the homeowner accidentally stumbled across the suspects when he heard noises in the backyard and went to go investigate.
This season's must-have tech picks!
HOUSTON — Verizon has a special offer for Great Day viewers. Trade in your phone today and receive a free 5G phone. Plus, smartwatch, tablet, earbuds and more! Just head to verizon.com/deals to learn more. Verizon Artist Event. Artists are teaming up with Verizon to make this holiday season...
Deer Park UPS driver accused of stealing packages containing iPhones while on the job
The Grinch wears brown clothing? Police are accusing this delivery driver with package theft, including a couple of iPhones that didn't make it to their rightful owners.
fox26houston.com
Houston police reminding residents to be aware of surroundings ahead of the holidays
HOUSTON - A recent rash of bold and Brazen robberies here in the Houston area has police reminding residents to stay vigilant this holiday season. "The best friend for criminals is you being distracted," said Houston Police Community Officer Jesus Robles. It's no secret that around the holiday season robbers...
Crime Stoppers holds 28th annual Holiday Memorial Remembrance Tree Ceremony for families of victims
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers held its 28th annual holiday memorial remembrance tree ceremony on Saturday. The event allows families of murdered loved ones to come together during a time of year when loss can be overwhelming. One by one, parents of murdered children and surviving family members placed personalized...
Houston Rewind: 2022 good news only!
Looking back at 2022, Houston has so much to celebrate! Here's a recap of some of our favorite good news stories we shared this year.
A look back at Deborah's 20 years at KHOU 11
HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning. After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston. Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah...
Innocence Project of Texas takes up case of Houston woman convicted of killing her husband in 2012
HOUSTON — The Innocence Project of Texas is picking up the case of a Houston woman convicted of killing her husband. Sandra Melgar was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2017 for the murder of her husband, Jaime Melgar. "We have a renewed hope," Elizabeth "Lizz" Melgar, the...
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
Mulch or rake? How you can repurpose those fall leaves help your lawn
HOUSTON — Before you blow those fallen leaves off your porch, listen up. Here’s how you can repurpose those leaves and save on landscaping. Even though we are counting the days until Christmas, we are still celebrating the fall foliage. However, that also means piles of leaves, and the cleanup that follows is just a pain.
City of Galveston accepting applications for mortgage assistance
GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston is accepting applications for the mortgage assistance program until December 28. The Grants & Housing Department has funding available to assist Galveston residents that have been impacted by COVID-19 with mortgage payments for up to three months. This program allows for the...
