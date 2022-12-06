ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Tips to stay safe while holiday shopping this year

HOUSTON — The holiday season is in full swing and Houston police want to make sure you get all your shopping done safely this year. While you're out looking for the perfect gifts, thieves are out too, looking for stuff to steal. Tracy Hicks, a sergeant with the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU 11 News at 5pm

KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houston

December 10, 2022 - A homeowner was shot and killed shortly after midnight when he confronted two suspects that he found in his backyard when he heard some noise. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, the homeowner accidentally stumbled across the suspects when he heard noises in the backyard and went to go investigate.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

This season's must-have tech picks!

HOUSTON — Verizon has a special offer for Great Day viewers. Trade in your phone today and receive a free 5G phone. Plus, smartwatch, tablet, earbuds and more! Just head to verizon.com/deals to learn more. Verizon Artist Event. Artists are teaming up with Verizon to make this holiday season...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

A look back at Deborah's 20 years at KHOU 11

HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning. After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston. Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Mulch or rake? How you can repurpose those fall leaves help your lawn

HOUSTON — Before you blow those fallen leaves off your porch, listen up. Here’s how you can repurpose those leaves and save on landscaping. Even though we are counting the days until Christmas, we are still celebrating the fall foliage. However, that also means piles of leaves, and the cleanup that follows is just a pain.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

City of Galveston accepting applications for mortgage assistance

GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston is accepting applications for the mortgage assistance program until December 28. The Grants & Housing Department has funding available to assist Galveston residents that have been impacted by COVID-19 with mortgage payments for up to three months. This program allows for the...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy