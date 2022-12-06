NFL fans' opinions are split on the Saints black helmets, Color Rush uniform combo

Yeah, this is where we’re at: the New Orleans Saints’ season has floundered so wildly that we’ve reached a point where the discourse is more heated concerning helmets and jerseys (not to mention the footwear) than the product on the field. And the decision to pair alternate black helmets with all-white “Color Rush” uniforms during Monday night’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved divisive.

Some fans dig the mismatched look, with each element boosting the other. Others decried it as “ugly,” “horrible,” and advising the team that “they should throw them in the trash.” It’s drawn a wide array of reactions. See for yourself: