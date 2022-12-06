Allegedly armed person shot by officers in Rialto police station 00:57

A person who was allegedly armed and tried to enter the Rialto police station has been shot, officers confirmed.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday at 128 North Willow Avenue.

According to the Rialto Police Department, the suspect was taken to an area hospital after being shot by officers. His condition is unknown.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)