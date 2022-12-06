Ohio State wide receiver to miss Peach Bowl and declares for 2023 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the Buckeyes’ upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal game against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus reports.

He says he will continue to rehabilitate from a leg injury and prepare for upcoming the NFL Draft, in a statement on Twitter.

The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame and has played in just two other games. Details on the seriousness of his injury were not disclosed throughout the season, according to WBNS.

The Ohio State football program made the announcement on Monday.

“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”

Smith-Njigba said he did everything he could to get back on the field.

“I wanted it as much, if not more than anyone else,” he said. “I have decided to focus on getting 100% healthy and commit to my training for the next chapter in my football journey. I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

He says his love for Columbus and Ohio State is, “everlasting,” and is, “excited to cheer them on as we make our run this year and in the years to come,” he concluded. “Love y’all Buckeye Nation.”

Smith-Njigba set school records in 2021 with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards. His yardage also broke a 20-year old Big Ten Conference record, WBNS said.

All College Football Playoff games will be played on New Year’s Eve, December 31.

No. 2 Michigan will battle No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at 4 p.m. in the first semifinal game.

No. 4 Ohio State will play No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia at 8 p.m. in the second semifinal game.

The winner of each game will play in The College Football National Championship Game in Los Angeles on January 9.

All College Football Playoff games will be televised on ESPN.

