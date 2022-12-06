Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life
Travolta called his “Look Who’s Talking” co-star “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had” in the wake of her sudden death.
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family says
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a statement from her family.
'We Would Have Devoured Each Other': Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death
Kirstie Alley revealed her unwavering love for John Travolta in the years before her death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing how she resisted the urge to act on her romantic feelings. The longtime friends, who worked together on the three Look Who's Talking films, shared a special bond that both of them have raved over.Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 while Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991, keeping the pair's connection strictly platonic. "John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley said, admitting during an...
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
What We Know About Kirstie Alley's Death
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, reports Variety. She was best known for roles in "Cheers," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and her breakout performance in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (per IMDb). An official announcement was made on the star's Twitter and Instagram...
John Travolta Shares Tribute To “One Of The Most Special Relationships” With Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley died on December 5 after a battle with cancer that had been recently discovered. Since her death, tributes have poured in remembering her as an actress and a friend. One post that embodies the respect people had for Alley comes from John Travolta, who starred with her in Look Who’s Talking.
John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years
PEOPLE looks back at the actress' best roles after she died from cancer at age 71 Kirstie Alley will always be remembered for making audiences laugh. The actress, who died from cancer at age 71, made a name for herself in Hollywood when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. For the breakout role, Alley won a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991. But that was only the start as Alley went on to portray dozens of iconic roles across film and television, including Sally...
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71: Stars React
Kirstie Alley died suddenly Monday at 71 following a private battle with cancer. Her children True and Lillie announced the news on Instagram, writing in part, “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”
Star Wars: Solo Writer Jonathan Kasdan Explains He's "Very Conflicted" About Sequel
Everything Everywhere All At Once Director Shuts Down Fans Attacking Critics

Dan Kwan, one of the two directors collectively known as The Daniels, wants fans to know that the team behind Everything Everywhere All At Once already feels the love, and there's no need to get in internet fights over the movie. With year-end lists starting to be a thing, it's inevitable that the movie will make its way into many critics' "best movies of 2022" stories. And while it's uncommon for crowd-pleasers to also be critical darlings, Everything Everywhere has done just that. Unfortunately for all involved -- and as we have seen with movies like Black Panther and Spider-Man: No Way Home -- that can encourage some rude behavior from fans.
Everything Everywhere All At Once Director Shuts Down Fans Attacking Critics
Dan Kwan, one of the two directors collectively known as The Daniels, wants fans to know that the team behind Everything Everywhere All At Once already feels the love, and there's no need to get in internet fights over the movie. With year-end lists starting to be a thing, it's inevitable that the movie will make its way into many critics' "best movies of 2022" stories. And while it's uncommon for crowd-pleasers to also be critical darlings, Everything Everywhere has done just that. Unfortunately for all involved -- and as we have seen with movies like Black Panther and Spider-Man: No Way Home -- that can encourage some rude behavior from fans.
SNL: Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance During Steve Martin, Martin Short Monologue
Steve Martin and Martin Short took to Stage 8H at 30 Rock to host Saturday Night Live and they weren't alone. Like many suspected, the pair brought along with them their Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez, who made a surprise appearance. The pair concluded their opening monologue for the episode by reading their eulogies for each other, with Martin concluding his tribute to Short with "Now that Marty's gone, who will I ever work with?" Gomez then popped up next to him, adding: "What about me?!" Gomez previously hosted SNL at the end of Season 47 which featured none other than an appearance by Steve Martin. It's fitting that he returned the favor for her.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share 1st Dance Photos In Rare Glimpse Inside 2018 Wedding
Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, gave viewers a glimpse at never-before-seen wedding photos from their exciting reception, in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they danced their first dance as husband and wife to “Land of 1000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett as they reminisced about the fun night while memorable snapshots flashed on the screen, in the video. Meghan also explained how much of a “whirlwind” it felt at the time.
SNL: Steve Martin, Martin Short Reprise Father of the Bride Roles, Kieran Culkin Makes Surprise Appearance
Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live and ended the evening by reprising their roles from the Father of the Bride movies. The sketch presents itself as Father of the Bride Part 8, the eighth installment of the Father of the Bride film series (of which there are only two, at least in the Martin-led version). In it, Martin's character panics (again) when his daughter (here played by SNL cast member Heidi Gardner) gets engaged (again). The sketch sees Short reprising his role as eccentric wedding coordinator Franck Eggelhoffer. Kieran Culkin makes a surprise SNL appearance to reprise his role as the bride's little brother, Matty.
