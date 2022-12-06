Dan Kwan, one of the two directors collectively known as The Daniels, wants fans to know that the team behind Everything Everywhere All At Once already feels the love, and there's no need to get in internet fights over the movie. With year-end lists starting to be a thing, it's inevitable that the movie will make its way into many critics' "best movies of 2022" stories. And while it's uncommon for crowd-pleasers to also be critical darlings, Everything Everywhere has done just that. Unfortunately for all involved -- and as we have seen with movies like Black Panther and Spider-Man: No Way Home -- that can encourage some rude behavior from fans.

2 DAYS AGO