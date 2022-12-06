Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 14?

Which play from Week 14 of the Washington high school football season was the best? Defense and special teams play highlighted the top plays from Week 11.

Cast your vote below. Voting ends on Friday at 9 a.m. and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 14

5. Mount Baker had kept things close with Royal all game, but once the fourth quarter rolled around, the Knights showed why they've been the team to beat in Class 1A for so long with Dylan Allred and Lance Allred hooking up for to go-ahead 6-yard score.

4. With things tied up in the second half of a back-and-forth 2B championship, Karsen Denault fielded a punt and ran up the sideline and zig-zagged his way for a 76-yard score - and Napavine's first lead.

3. A battle of two teams both looking to clinch their first state championships in school history played out like one. Kennedy Catholic's Xe'ree Alexander was in the right place at the right time with his 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first half.

2. The Class 2A defending champion had to work to earn its second consecutive championship, but quarterback Brant Heppner and wide receiver Isaiah Stanley were up to the task, connecting on three fourth downs on the Lions' game-winning drive.

1. Yelm wide receiver Kyler Ronquillo had plans on winning a state championship and nothing was going to stand in the way of that when he ripped the game-sealing interception away from Eastside Catholic's Tyson Weaver and crossed the goal line for the score.