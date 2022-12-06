ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kpic

Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman

ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Woman fights off attacker while walking dog; police say what to do if it happens to you

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is recovering after fighting off an unknown man who tried to grab her while she was walking her dog Monday morning, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, in the morning of December 5, an officer responded to a report of a woman who had been attacked on the sidewalk of west 18th Avenue. The officer said he spoke to the woman at a local hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING

A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide

NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER EARLY MORNING CHASE

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a chase early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 2:00 a.m. officers knew that the 33-year old had a warrant for his arrest. They snuck up a hill to his camp near the 1100 block of Northeast Crescent and found him outside his tent.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DCSO JAILS TRANSIENT FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS, AND FOR WARRANTS

A transient was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after an incident in the 4300 block of Garden Valley Road, west of Roseburg. A DCSO report said at 7:20 a.m. the 28-year old was at a business allegedly stealing pennies and asking for lighters. Eventually he became a nuisance and when an employee gave him a lighter in hopes that he would leave, the suspect allegedly threw the lighter.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL

A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after emergency notification, SWAT team deployment, Eugene police report

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after police had to deploy a SWAT team to coax him out of his apartment Tuesday night, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers heard a report of a physical dispute between a man and a woman at about 7:42 p.m. on December 5 at an apartment on Roosevelt Bouleveard. Officers said they arrived to that the woman had left the apartment, but they established probable cause to arrest the man for domestic assault. However, police said that the man came out of the apartment, saw officers, and went back inside and refused to come out.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR 22 WARRANTS, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION

A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

VEHICLE INTO SIDE OF A BUILDING SATURDAY NIGHT IN ROSEBURG

A vehicle hit a building on West Harvard Avenue on Saturday night, causing major damage. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling east when the driver passed out at the wheel in the 1500 block of Harvard. The vehicle slammed into a cinderblock fence near Harvard Dental group, which sent the sedan up and into the side of the building. The impact sent cinderblock through the next fence and into the parking lot of T-Mart.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Florence man charged with murder committed to mental hospital

FLORENCE, Ore. – A man who stands accused of second-degree murder has been found unfit to assist in his own defense and will be committed to Oregon State Hospital, court documents revealed. According to the Florence Police Department, Pouwel Veenstra, 50, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after...
FLORENCE, OR

