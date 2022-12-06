EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after police had to deploy a SWAT team to coax him out of his apartment Tuesday night, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers heard a report of a physical dispute between a man and a woman at about 7:42 p.m. on December 5 at an apartment on Roosevelt Bouleveard. Officers said they arrived to that the woman had left the apartment, but they established probable cause to arrest the man for domestic assault. However, police said that the man came out of the apartment, saw officers, and went back inside and refused to come out.

