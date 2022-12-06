Read full article on original website
kpic
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
kezi.com
Woman fights off attacker while walking dog; police say what to do if it happens to you
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is recovering after fighting off an unknown man who tried to grab her while she was walking her dog Monday morning, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, in the morning of December 5, an officer responded to a report of a woman who had been attacked on the sidewalk of west 18th Avenue. The officer said he spoke to the woman at a local hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
kpic
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
kezi.com
LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide
NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER EARLY MORNING CHASE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a chase early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 2:00 a.m. officers knew that the 33-year old had a warrant for his arrest. They snuck up a hill to his camp near the 1100 block of Northeast Crescent and found him outside his tent.
kpic
Injured hawk discovered in car grille recovers at Cascades Raptor Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Last month, a red-tailed hawk was discovered in the grille of a guest's car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene. The driver noticed he had hit something on the highway, but didn't see anything on his car and kept driving, according to the Cascades Raptor Center.
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS TRANSIENT FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS, AND FOR WARRANTS
A transient was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after an incident in the 4300 block of Garden Valley Road, west of Roseburg. A DCSO report said at 7:20 a.m. the 28-year old was at a business allegedly stealing pennies and asking for lighters. Eventually he became a nuisance and when an employee gave him a lighter in hopes that he would leave, the suspect allegedly threw the lighter.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest man who reported stolen items he was not allowed to own
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who reported several items as stolen that he wasn’t legally allowed to own was put in jail after willingly meeting police to discuss the alleged burglary, Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, on November 4, Matthew Caine Garner, 48, filed a...
kpic
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in fatal crash that killed EMT
A Eugene man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in a fatal crash that killed an EMT. In September of 2021 Shane McVay was driving a log truck on Highway 126 when the loaded trailer tipped over, killing 25-year-old Sarah Susman and injuring another man.
kptv.com
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kezi.com
Man arrested after emergency notification, SWAT team deployment, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after police had to deploy a SWAT team to coax him out of his apartment Tuesday night, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers heard a report of a physical dispute between a man and a woman at about 7:42 p.m. on December 5 at an apartment on Roosevelt Bouleveard. Officers said they arrived to that the woman had left the apartment, but they established probable cause to arrest the man for domestic assault. However, police said that the man came out of the apartment, saw officers, and went back inside and refused to come out.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR 22 WARRANTS, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE INTO SIDE OF A BUILDING SATURDAY NIGHT IN ROSEBURG
A vehicle hit a building on West Harvard Avenue on Saturday night, causing major damage. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling east when the driver passed out at the wheel in the 1500 block of Harvard. The vehicle slammed into a cinderblock fence near Harvard Dental group, which sent the sedan up and into the side of the building. The impact sent cinderblock through the next fence and into the parking lot of T-Mart.
kezi.com
Florence man charged with murder committed to mental hospital
FLORENCE, Ore. – A man who stands accused of second-degree murder has been found unfit to assist in his own defense and will be committed to Oregon State Hospital, court documents revealed. According to the Florence Police Department, Pouwel Veenstra, 50, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after...
