Jade Carey returns for the Oregon State gymnastics season
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team describes Saturday’s Orange and Black exhibition meet as just one small victory on the Beavers’ road to success. It’s the strongest start to a season the Beavers have had since Madi Dagen and Kiki Peterson were a freshman...
Will Richardson becomes first Oregon men's player to record triple-double since 2002
EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday, the Oregon men’s basketball team improved to 5-5 with a 78-65 win over Nevada. Guard Will Richardson finished with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, becoming the first Oregon men’s player to record a triple-double since Luke Jackson in 2002. "It's...
Oregon volleyball takes on Louisville in Elite Eight matchup
EUGENE, Ore. — It's a place the Ducks have only been once before - in 2012: Oregon volleyball is one win away from the NCAA Final Four in Omaha. Head coach Matt Ulmer's squad survived a back-and-forth five-set battle with Nebraska Thursday - and it doesn't get any easier in the Elite Eight against Louisville.
Oregon State not taking 6-6 Florida lightly
In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8
Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
Injured hawk discovered in car grille recovers at Cascades Raptor Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Last month, a red-tailed hawk was discovered in the grille of a guest's car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene. The driver noticed he had hit something on the highway, but didn't see anything on his car and kept driving, according to the Cascades Raptor Center.
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow
The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
Thurston High hosts FIRST LEGO League Challenge
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Thurston High School hosted an event Saturday for local LEGO Robotics. The FIRST LEGO League Challenge Tournament kicked off with area teams competing to see whose robot can complete a set of tasks. Most of the teams come from schools, but some of them, such as...
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December
EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
Cottage Grove post office making changes to its daily hours following reports of vandalism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The only post office in Cottage Grove has made changes to its PO box lobby hours. According to a letter posted online and on the windows of the post office, "This PO Box lobby is temporarily closed outside of normal retail business hours due to ongoing criminal activity occurring after normal business hours."
Springfield K9 Kirby apprehends car robbery suspect hiding under home's barbeque
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An armed car robbery suspect was apprehended in Springfield with the help of K9 Kirby after the suspect tried to flee from police through the yards of several homes. In a press release, Springfield Police say the man approached a coffee shop employee in the 800...
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
Family of 5 stranded in the snow overnight while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A family of 5 was rescued by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after they were stranded in the snow overnight while looking for the perfect Christmas tree. On Sunday MCSO deputies were called to assist the family, who were stranded the day before in several...
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in fatal crash that killed EMT
A Eugene man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in a fatal crash that killed an EMT. In September of 2021 Shane McVay was driving a log truck on Highway 126 when the loaded trailer tipped over, killing 25-year-old Sarah Susman and injuring another man.
