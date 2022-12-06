ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Jade Carey returns for the Oregon State gymnastics season

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team describes Saturday’s Orange and Black exhibition meet as just one small victory on the Beavers’ road to success. It’s the strongest start to a season the Beavers have had since Madi Dagen and Kiki Peterson were a freshman...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon volleyball takes on Louisville in Elite Eight matchup

EUGENE, Ore. — It's a place the Ducks have only been once before - in 2012: Oregon volleyball is one win away from the NCAA Final Four in Omaha. Head coach Matt Ulmer's squad survived a back-and-forth five-set battle with Nebraska Thursday - and it doesn't get any easier in the Elite Eight against Louisville.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State not taking 6-6 Florida lightly

In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8

Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow

The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
EUGENE, OR
Thurston High hosts FIRST LEGO League Challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Thurston High School hosted an event Saturday for local LEGO Robotics. The FIRST LEGO League Challenge Tournament kicked off with area teams competing to see whose robot can complete a set of tasks. Most of the teams come from schools, but some of them, such as...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
EUGENE, OR
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December

EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
EUGENE, OR
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman

ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
ALBANY, OR
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
LANE COUNTY, OR

