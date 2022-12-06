Alturas, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Alturas.
The Lakeview High School basketball team will have a game with Modoc High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.
Lakeview High School
Modoc High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Lakeview High School basketball team will have a game with Modoc High School on December 05, 2022, 20:30:00.
Lakeview High School
Modoc High School
December 05, 2022
20:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
