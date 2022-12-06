Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Hershey basketball hosts Saint Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey basketball welcomed in Saint Pat’s boys and girls for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Hershey girls took the victory in a tight battle with the Irish 49-42, while the Irish boys ran away from Hershey 57-30. The Hershey boys (0-4) and girls (3-1) are...
knopnews2.com
North Platte basketball hosts Elkhorn North
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte welcomed in the boys and girls basketball teams from Elkhorn North High School for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Wolves girls defeated the North Platte girls 75-18, while the North Platte boys picked up their first win of the season 55-51. The North Platte...
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts double header over Skutt Catholic
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte’s boys and girls are looking for their first wins of the season. Starting off with the first game of the double header with the girls, it was the Skyhawks early. Skutt Catholic got out to an early 17-0 lead in the first and led 30 to 6 at halftime. The Bulldogs tried to keep up and stay within striking distance, but the Skyhawks were just too much, as they defeated North Platte 60-27.
Daily Nebraskan
Jesse Krausnick, freshman agribusiness student, dies at age 19
Jesse Krausnick, a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln agribusiness major, died following an overnight shooting in Imperial, Nebraska on Nov. 25. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of 12th street in Imperial. They transported Krausnick to an Imperial hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
knopnews2.com
Soup supper hosted to benefit cancer victim
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was on the same day that Sgt. Casey Nelms at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office tested positive for three different types of cancer. The community jumped into action and held a soup supper for him at CB’s Hideaway south of North Platte for him on Saturday.
knopnews2.com
Runza constructing new location on E St. and Jeffers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Runza is constructing a new restaurant on the corner of E St. and Jeffers St. in North Platte on the former lot of Midtown Motors. The restaurant will replace the location at B st. and Jeffers St. which will close down once the new store is ready to open. The new Runza store will feature larger areas for drive-thru customers to avoid traffic overflowing into the street.
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
News Channel Nebraska
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a two-car crash west of North Platte. It happened Sunday afternoon between Hershey and North Platte on Highway 30. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the driver of a sedan, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling west on Highway 30 when it appears he suffered a medical condition, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a truck.
1 killed, 2 injured in Lincoln County crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said one person has died, and two more were seriously injured in a crash in northern Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.
Man accused of burglarizing North Platte laundromat, running from police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a laundromat and leading police on a chase. North Platte police said on Dec. 7 at around 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the report of a burglary at Laundry Zone in the 400 block of E. Leota St. Officers...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Issue no-account check $500.00 - $1000.00. 2 warrants: FTA – attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, Probation Violation, commit child abuse. Jennifer L. Rivas. Age:...
Comments / 0