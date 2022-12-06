NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte’s boys and girls are looking for their first wins of the season. Starting off with the first game of the double header with the girls, it was the Skyhawks early. Skutt Catholic got out to an early 17-0 lead in the first and led 30 to 6 at halftime. The Bulldogs tried to keep up and stay within striking distance, but the Skyhawks were just too much, as they defeated North Platte 60-27.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO