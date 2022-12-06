Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, December 7, 2022 – Councilmember Roger S. Aceves is the longest serving councilmember in the history of Goleta and last night, December 6, 2022, he was honored in a memorable way for 16 years of distinguished service to the City of Goleta. Those who have worked with Councilmember Aceves over the years, including former Mayors, stakeholders, staff and community members packed Council Chambers to show their heartfelt appreciation to all Councilmember Aceves has done for Goleta during his long and impactful tenure. Aceves was presented with a City Tile, photo memory book and gratefully listened as the Council and speakers lined up to share their favorite memories of what they appreciated most about him. He received a standing ovation followed by time for photos, sparkling apple cider and his favorite dessert, carrot cake. The presentation and remarks are available on our website here. Look for photos on the City’s Facebook page.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO