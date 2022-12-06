Read full article on original website
November Fitness Challenge Awards
The recent reopening of the Warm Springs Community Center made it possible for the Recreation Program to hold its November Fitness Challenge and offer bonus fitness opportunities in the building for participants. Throughout November they held various walks, like the poker walk, Kotnum Kick, Turkey Trot and others. They also did things like the no sugar challenge, daily sit-ups, daily pushups, and gave double point opportunities on certain days for Noon Volleyball, noon basketball and other exercise opportunities. The recreation Department will be holding an awards luncheon and announce the results next week. All November Fitness Challenge participants are welcome to attend the luncheon on Tuesday December 13th at noon at the Community Center.
Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar – Dec. 10th
The Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.
Car Lights Parade – Dec. 14th
The annual Warm Springs Car Light Parade will be on Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm. The theme is “Santa-Squatch is Coming to Town.”. If you’re planning to be in the parade – line-up will start at 4:00 at the old elementary school. Judging is at 5:00 for the best community and organization entries.
Toy Giveaway – Dec. 15th & 16th
Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on Thursday and Friday December 15th and 16th from 9am until 4pm each day. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies...
