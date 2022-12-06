NEW YORK — The Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton plays just around the corner from where the media events for the Heisman Trophy took place. One of the final numbers in the widelg success musical features the titular Alexander Hamilton wondering about his legacy. What impact he left on the world, as he deals with his imminent demise as a bullet from the gun of Aaron Burr races towards him.

ATHENS, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO