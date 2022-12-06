ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

KRON4 News

Stabbing in Bayview leaves one woman dead

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested on homicide charges after a stabbing in Bayview that left one woman dead, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD says that just after 8 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the scene of a stabbing on the 100 block of Orsi Circle. When they […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Boy dies, man in critical condition after shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform

(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide, according to a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street around 5:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead […]
VALLEJO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Student arrested for allegedly stabbing another boy near Oakland high school

A student was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another boy near an Oakland high school. The stabbing was reported about 11:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Skyline Boulevard, near Skyline High School, according to the Oakland Police Department. The OPD reported officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a male student who was possibly stabbed in the parking lot of the school following an altercation with another person. ...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of teen stabbing victim calls for more campus security

The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son Isreal is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs. She said there is a reasonable expectation that her son would be safe at school.McMillon said violence at Oakland schools is unacceptable and there needs to be change.
OAKLAND, CA

