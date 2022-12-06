Read full article on original website
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
Napa gang member arrested, believed to be involved in citywide violent crimes: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in a gang known for violent crimes, the Napa Police Department announced in a Facebook post. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched a home, linked to the suspects, on the 2600 block of Linda Vista Avenue. At the residence where they conducted […]
Man charged in unprovoked shooting that injured young man in San Jose in October
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 66-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of an unarmed man in San Jose in October, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Mark Waters, a San Jose resident, is accused of the unprovoked attack on a 21-year-old man who had just exited his nearby Airbnb rental […]
Several arrests made and cars seized in San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown
(KTXL) — Multiple people arrested, dozens of traffic stops conducted, multiple vehicles towed and firearms seized during San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force mission between Friday evening and early Saturday morning. From 5 p.m. Friday until 1:30 a.m. a law enforcement task force made up of personnel from the Stockton, Manteca, Tracy police department and […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is...
Boy dies, man in critical condition after shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering […]
KTVU FOX 2
Getaway driver gets 6 years in wild shootout that killed accomplice, injured retired Oakland police captain
OAKLAND, Calif. - The retired Oakland police captain who was hurt in a chaotic gun battle that left a suspected robber dead said Friday that he has no ill will toward the getaway driver. "I have forgiven. I haven’t forgiven for him or anybody else, I’ve forgiven for myself," said...
Police arrest suspect hiding inside In-N-Out bathroom following theft at Target
Police made two arrests in the case.
Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform
(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of Oakland teen stabbed at Skyline High demands security improvements
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son, Isreal, is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs.
Suspects at large after convenience store in Pacifica was burglarized overnight
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Suspects are at large after a convenience store was burglarized overnight Friday, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Quick Mart, located at 2480 Skyline Blvd., was burglarized around 2:10 a.m. A resident told police they saw “several” people with tools trying to force entry into the convenience […]
Two men accused of targeting EBT users charged by CoCo County DA
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Two individuals have been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors relating to a sophisticated financial scheme targeting people on public assistance, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said. The two men, who have no known connection to the Bay Area, were arrested in Hercules on Dec. 1, according to a CoCo […]
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Police Release Body Camera Footage of Deadly Shooting in Castro Valley
Warning: Some people may find this video disturbing. Hayward police released body cam video of a deadly police shooting in Castro Valley Thursday. The incident occurred on Eden Canyon Road, north of Highway 580 on Oct. 24. During a foot chase that led up to the shooting, the video showed...
Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide, according to a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street around 5:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead […]
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
Student arrested for allegedly stabbing another boy near Oakland high school
A student was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another boy near an Oakland high school. The stabbing was reported about 11:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Skyline Boulevard, near Skyline High School, according to the Oakland Police Department. The OPD reported officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a male student who was possibly stabbed in the parking lot of the school following an altercation with another person. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of teen stabbing victim calls for more campus security
The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son Isreal is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs. She said there is a reasonable expectation that her son would be safe at school.McMillon said violence at Oakland schools is unacceptable and there needs to be change.
