A student was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another boy near an Oakland high school. The stabbing was reported about 11:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Skyline Boulevard, near Skyline High School, according to the Oakland Police Department. The OPD reported officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a male student who was possibly stabbed in the parking lot of the school following an altercation with another person. ...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO