Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Students learn new lockdown system in Wayne County

TAYLOR, Mich. – Talking to children about what to do in active shooter situations can be sensitive, but the Livingston County company called the Lockout Company is trying to change that. The Lockout Company installs what it calls an innovative lockdown and alert system in office buildings, churches, and...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch Live: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont (Corewell), Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

World’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara to be in Downtown Detroit during celebration

DETROIT – The world’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara is set to be unveiled during the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting at Campus Martius on Dec. 26. The Downtown Detroit Partnership, Alkebu-Ian Village, Councilman Scott Benson and the City of Detroit are going to be unveiling the world’s largest Kinara in Campus Martius for the Kwanzaa celebration.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pine Knob Music Theatre ranked as No. 1 amphitheater in the world

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre has been ranked as the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar. 313 Presents announced the ranking and stated that Pine Knob Music Theatre finished No. 1 in 2022 for the category Top 100 Amphitheaters in the World after reporting the venue had $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Feeling the festive spirit? Check out these holiday shows coming to Detroit this weekend. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Detroit Opera House), through December 18: The Queen of Rock n’ Roll will have you rolling down to the Opera House for an electrifying night of Tina Turner’s biggest hits. The hit Broadway musical goes through Turner’s tumultuous life and marriage to Ike Turner using her catalog of much-beloved music. Tickets start at $35. Show schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deer with plastic pumpkin on head in Bloomfield Hills has been freed

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The deer with its head stuck in a Halloween trick-or-treating bucket who has been nicknamed Bucky was freed on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery, the deer was freed from his “pumpkin prison” after days of being unable to eat or drink.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This historic home is serving up classic dishes with a modern twist

It’s the holiday season and many people are in a festive spirit. Well, one historic home in Grosse Pointe Shores is all decked out for Christmas - The Edsel and Eleanor Ford Estate. While you’re there to see the sights, you can also grab a bite to eat at their restaurant which is serving up some classic dishes with a modern twist.
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about more wintry weather expected in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our very weak system moved through the region late Saturday night and into the overnight hours bringing most everyone some light snow and/or a rain/snow shower wintry mix. That system has moved off to the East and we will bring dry weather back into the forecast as we work into our Sunday.
DETROIT, MI

