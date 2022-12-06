Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Venue in Ann Arbor will start serving new chef-crafted brunch this weekend
ANN ARBOR – Looking for your new favorite brunch spot?. Starting on Saturday, Dec. 10, Venue by 4M in Ann Arbor is launching a brunch menu with something for everyone. If you haven’t tried this awesome new spot yet, brunch is the perfect opportunity. Venue has lots of...
University of Michigan to build new $6.5M residence hall, marching band facility in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has announced plans to develop a new, 2,300-bed residence hall for first-year students. It will be the first time the university will build a freshman dorm on central campus in decades. The new residence hall and dining facility will be located between...
Ronald McDonald House in Ann Arbor, DTE bring holiday spirit to families with hospitalized children
ANN ARBOR – Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor hosted a holiday-themed “Evening of Lights” in partnership with DTE Energy on Wednesday for families staying in its Main House. Families enjoyed a meal cooked by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DTE, Jerry Norcia, his wife Josie...
Students learn new lockdown system in Wayne County
TAYLOR, Mich. – Talking to children about what to do in active shooter situations can be sensitive, but the Livingston County company called the Lockout Company is trying to change that. The Lockout Company installs what it calls an innovative lockdown and alert system in office buildings, churches, and...
Watch Live: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont (Corewell), Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
World’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara to be in Downtown Detroit during celebration
DETROIT – The world’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara is set to be unveiled during the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting at Campus Martius on Dec. 26. The Downtown Detroit Partnership, Alkebu-Ian Village, Councilman Scott Benson and the City of Detroit are going to be unveiling the world’s largest Kinara in Campus Martius for the Kwanzaa celebration.
Eastern Michigan University Regents unanimously approve to extend president’s contract
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend President James Smith’s contract through June 30, 2026 on Thursday. Smith is EMU’s 23rd president in the school’s 174-year history. He entered the role in July 2016. “President Smith has provided strong...
Pine Knob Music Theatre ranked as No. 1 amphitheater in the world
CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre has been ranked as the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar. 313 Presents announced the ranking and stated that Pine Knob Music Theatre finished No. 1 in 2022 for the category Top 100 Amphitheaters in the World after reporting the venue had $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales.
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Feeling the festive spirit? Check out these holiday shows coming to Detroit this weekend. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Detroit Opera House), through December 18: The Queen of Rock n’ Roll will have you rolling down to the Opera House for an electrifying night of Tina Turner’s biggest hits. The hit Broadway musical goes through Turner’s tumultuous life and marriage to Ike Turner using her catalog of much-beloved music. Tickets start at $35. Show schedule and tickets here.
You can own the Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home for less than $1M
DETROIT – The late Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home is selling for a little less than $1 million. One of Aretha Franklin’s past homes is located on Hamilton Road near 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The home was built in 1927 and consists of...
Deer with plastic pumpkin on head in Bloomfield Hills has been freed
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The deer with its head stuck in a Halloween trick-or-treating bucket who has been nicknamed Bucky was freed on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery, the deer was freed from his “pumpkin prison” after days of being unable to eat or drink.
This historic home is serving up classic dishes with a modern twist
It’s the holiday season and many people are in a festive spirit. Well, one historic home in Grosse Pointe Shores is all decked out for Christmas - The Edsel and Eleanor Ford Estate. While you’re there to see the sights, you can also grab a bite to eat at their restaurant which is serving up some classic dishes with a modern twist.
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont Royal Oak after 2-year hiatus
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is a heartwarming holiday tradition and it’s getting bigger every year. On Friday (Dec. 9), it was back at Beaumont Hospital with a crowd so strong the flashlight supply at local hardware stores took a significant hit. Many of the...
Lockdown lifted at Ann Arbor’s Huron High School after threat made on social media
ANN ARBOR – Students at Huron High School were in a holding pattern in classrooms for part of the morning on Friday amid an alleged school shooting threat that emerged on Instagram, district officials said. Parents received an email from Huron Principal Che’ Carter on Friday saying that members...
Weekend construction guide: Closures on I-75 in Detroit and I-94 in Macomb County
DETROIT – MDOT has released information on closures across Metro Detroit starting Friday. Some work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed. Bridging North America will close I-75 between Springwells and Clark streets to set bridge beams as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. Detours will be posted.
Here’s how Oakland County residents can get a free polio vaccine
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County residents who are not up to date on their polio vaccine will be able to get the IPV vaccine for free. Residents will be able to get vaccinated starting Monday (Dec. 12) at Oakland County Health Division offices. You will not need an appointment.
What to know about more wintry weather expected in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Our very weak system moved through the region late Saturday night and into the overnight hours bringing most everyone some light snow and/or a rain/snow shower wintry mix. That system has moved off to the East and we will bring dry weather back into the forecast as we work into our Sunday.
Audience member shouted racial slur during Detroit Symphony Orchestra performance
DETROIT – An audience member reportedly shouted a racial slur during a performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Friday night. According to a Facebook post made by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO), an audience member shouted a racial slur...
Snow heading toward Metro Detroit Friday, this weekend: What to know
Everything appears to be playing out as expected thus far with today’s approaching snow, although the overall trend is for a bit slower timing -- which means we may be able to salvage the afternoon rush hour!. We are starting our Friday dry, and I expect us to be...
Family of Dearborn man charged in ethnic intimidation case ask for mental health support
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn man charged with ethnic intimidation after an antisemitic incident is going on a hunger strike behind bars, according to his family. Hassan Chokr’s brother, Hussein Chockr, said mental health struggles are at the root of his brother’s recent behavior and disrespectful outbursts in court.
