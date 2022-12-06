It’s the holiday season and many people are in a festive spirit. Well, one historic home in Grosse Pointe Shores is all decked out for Christmas - The Edsel and Eleanor Ford Estate. While you’re there to see the sights, you can also grab a bite to eat at their restaurant which is serving up some classic dishes with a modern twist.

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO