INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a home early Thursday on the city’s east side, according to a release. According to IMPD, just after 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were investigating a non-related incident in the area of 100 N. Euclid. During their investigation they found a man who was dead inside a home with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO