WISH-TV
1 shot on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and is in critical condition early Sunday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
WISH-TV
Man found shot, dead in home on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a home early Thursday on the city’s east side, according to a release. According to IMPD, just after 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were investigating a non-related incident in the area of 100 N. Euclid. During their investigation they found a man who was dead inside a home with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds.
WTHR
IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side. One person was in stable condition, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road. When police arrived at the apartment, they...
Man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong at Brownsburg park
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend were arrested for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Police identified 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre as the suspect in the killing of 20-year-old Christian Arciniega at Cardinal Bark Park, located at 3432 Hornaday Road. Investigators...
WTHI
Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
IMPD officer fires gun at suspect on Indy's north side
An IMPD officer fired their gun at a suspect — but did not hit them — during an incident Friday afternoon on the city's north side, an official says.
Two arrested in connection with Brownsburg homicide
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a homicide on Thursday night in Brownsburg, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after getting into another crash on I-74
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day. A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit […]
Police investigate after person found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found dead Thursday morning inside an “unoccupied dwelling” on the easts side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. Inside they found a dead man “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man has been […]
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
IMPD: Thief steals car with female passenger still inside, drops her off in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a female […]
IMPD investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at Community East Hospital at 7:51 p.m. The victim has since been transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Police […]
wrtv.com
Man in critical condition after Kokomo stabbing, warrant issued for suspect
KOKOMO — A Kokomo man is wanted by authorities after another man was critically injured in a stabbing earlier this week. Kokomo Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street Monday night and found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken...
Man shot to death during 'transaction' gone wrong in Brownsburg: Police
A man was shot to death during some type of "transaction" gone wrong late Thursday in Brownsburg, police say.
WISH-TV
IMPD releases video from police shooting that killed man who took girlfriend hostage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Friday released a critical incident video detailing an October police shooting that killed a man who had taken his girlfriend hostage. Just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance with...
IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting in Popeyes parking lot
Shortly before 2:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Keystone Ave. in response to a shooting.
IMPD conducting death investigation on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation after a person was found unresponsive on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue, south of East New York Street, on an unrelated incident when they came across an unresponsive person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.
Bloomington man arrested after reckless, high-speed chase ends in crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces a slew of charges after he sped away from a traffic stop, nearly collided with innocent civilians as he raced through oncoming traffic at speeds that reached over 80 miles per hour, and ultimately flipped his SUV. Anthony Helms, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and faces felony charges […]
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
