WISH-TV

1 shot on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and is in critical condition early Sunday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
WISH-TV

Man found shot, dead in home on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a home early Thursday on the city’s east side, according to a release. According to IMPD, just after 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were investigating a non-related incident in the area of 100 N. Euclid. During their investigation they found a man who was dead inside a home with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds.
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side. One person was in stable condition, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road. When police arrived at the apartment, they...
WTHI

Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
FOX59

Police investigate after person found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found dead Thursday morning inside an “unoccupied dwelling” on the easts side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. Inside they found a dead man “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man has been […]
FOX59

IMPD investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at Community East Hospital at 7:51 p.m. The victim has since been transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Police […]
WTHR

IMPD conducting death investigation on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation after a person was found unresponsive on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue, south of East New York Street, on an unrelated incident when they came across an unresponsive person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.
