Austin Butler and Janelle Monáe Go All In, From Living as Elvis for Three Years to Keeping Books of ‘Knives Out 2’ Notes

Austin Butler transformed into a music icon this year, taking on the presence and the swagger of the King in Baz Luhrmann’s electrifying “Elvis.” And Janelle Monáe made the reverse journey, continuing her reinvention from futuristic pop diva to multi-hyphenate actor with a meaty (and mysterious) central role as a tech entrepreneur in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
Box Office: Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Scores Biggest Arthouse Opening of the Year

A24’s “The Whale” scored at the box office in limited release, landing the biggest opening weekend of the year for an arthouse movie. The film, starring Brendan Fraser as an obese recluse who attempts to reconnect with his daughter, grossed $360,000 from just six theaters — translating to $60,000 per screen. Those ticket sales stand as the highest per-theater average of 2022, as well as the second-largest for a limited release since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other top-screen averages of the year belong to A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once ($50,000) and Searchlight’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” ($46,000).
Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’

Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary.
How Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Was Written Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot points from the Dec. 8 “Law & Order: SVU” episode on NBC. Kelli Giddish has officially left “Law & Order: SVU.” During Thursday night’s winter finale, Giddish’s Detective Rollins decided to leave her job with the unit for a teaching gig at Fordham.

