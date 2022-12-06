Read full article on original website
Related
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed 1 of Her First Films Drove Her to Therapy
Jennifer Lawrence once opened up about the dark impact a movie had on her psyche when she was younger.
SFGate
Austin Butler and Janelle Monáe Go All In, From Living as Elvis for Three Years to Keeping Books of ‘Knives Out 2’ Notes
Austin Butler transformed into a music icon this year, taking on the presence and the swagger of the King in Baz Luhrmann’s electrifying “Elvis.” And Janelle Monáe made the reverse journey, continuing her reinvention from futuristic pop diva to multi-hyphenate actor with a meaty (and mysterious) central role as a tech entrepreneur in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
SFGate
Kevin Hart, Jimmy Fallon, Madonna Named in Class-Action Suit Alleging Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Fraud ‘Scheme’
A class-action lawsuit contends that stakeholders in Yuga Labs, the parent company of NFT series Bored Ape Yacht Club and its affiliated digital products, engaged in a conspiracy with celebrities to defraud potential investors. In the complaint, filed Dec. 8 in federal district court in L.A., Yuga partners — including...
SFGate
Box Office: Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Scores Biggest Arthouse Opening of the Year
A24’s “The Whale” scored at the box office in limited release, landing the biggest opening weekend of the year for an arthouse movie. The film, starring Brendan Fraser as an obese recluse who attempts to reconnect with his daughter, grossed $360,000 from just six theaters — translating to $60,000 per screen. Those ticket sales stand as the highest per-theater average of 2022, as well as the second-largest for a limited release since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other top-screen averages of the year belong to A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once ($50,000) and Searchlight’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” ($46,000).
SFGate
'Seacrest Out!' Ryan Seacrest Unloads One of His Beverly Hills Estates for $51M
TV personality Ryan Seacrest has sold his gorgeous mansion in Beverly Hills, CA, for $51 million. While that surely is a large chunk of change, it's still $34 million less than the $85 million Seacrest sought in 2020. The seven-bedroom estate was relisted in February for $69,950,000. The price dropped...
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’
Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary.
SFGate
How Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Was Written Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’
SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot points from the Dec. 8 “Law & Order: SVU” episode on NBC. Kelli Giddish has officially left “Law & Order: SVU.” During Thursday night’s winter finale, Giddish’s Detective Rollins decided to leave her job with the unit for a teaching gig at Fordham.
