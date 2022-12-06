100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc. hosts 24th Annual Holiday Toy Drive at Soldier Field

100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc. is preparing for its 24th Annual Holiday Toy Drive. The organization has collected thousands of toys over the years for shelters and family centers.

The event is also a party.

"You come in, you leave a toy, you see some great people in a festive way of giving," said Executive Director Charles Walton.

At the core of 100 Black Men of Chicago's mission is its mentoring program.

"We've been very blessed to have a great collection of men who want to give back to the community," said Walton.