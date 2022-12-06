ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, WA

Winlock, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

The Castle Rock High School basketball team will have a game with Winlock High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.

Castle Rock High School
Winlock High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
KXRO.com

Drug sweeps conducted at Aberdeen schools this week.

According to the Aberdeen School District, officers and their K-9 partners from multiple agencies teamed up to conduct the drug sweep drills at Miller Junior High School, Aberdeen High School and the Harbor Learning Center. As the unannounced drills were carried out, the schools were put into modified lockdowns. The...
ABERDEEN, WA
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Death Notice: Dec. 6, 2022

• EUGENE J. BRANDNER, 73, Chehalis, died Nov. 23 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
CHEHALIS, WA
q13fox.com

Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged

The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
CENTRALIA, WA
KGW

Sunday snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Lewis County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead in Fort Borst Park

Investigators have yet to determine the cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Centralia man who was found dead in Fort Borst Park on Saturday. The Lewis County Coroner’s Office positively identified the man Tuesday morning as Griffyn Dollarhyde. Lewis County 911 Communications received a call from a...
CENTRALIA, WA
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Dec. 8

According to an entry on the NBPD log for Dec. 6, 2:17 p.m., 3800 block Kinney Rd., “civil problem/warrant service,’ 69-year old Dennis Ray Darby arrested on CCSO warrant charging DUII, “Darby cited in lieu of custody.”. Package Theft. According to an entry on the NBPD log...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Wheelchair thief brandishes squirrel at cops

The Hillsboro Police Department runs down calls for service from Nov. 14-20, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 14 A man and a juvenile man unlawfully entered a home being remodeled in the 500 block of Southwest Cedar Street and damaged items inside, spraying graffiti and such. Arriving officers, with the help of a K-9, captured them. One suspect had a loaded firearm. A man stole...
HILLSBORO, OR
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
thereflector.com

Arrest made after $30,000 theft from Moose lodge

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former staff member of the Dollar’s Corner Moose Lodge for stealing more than $30,000 from the chapter, the sheriff’s office said. On Dec. 1, sheriff’s deputies arrested James Patrick Seefried, 72, for first-degree theft, a release from the sheriff’s office...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy