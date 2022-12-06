Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 65, Akron Garfield 30
Amherst Steele 56, Vermilion 30
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 22
Archbold 43, Defiance 36
Archbold 43, Defiance Tinora 36
Bainbridge Paint Valley 40, Mowrystown Whiteoak 31
Bellaire 54, St. Clairsville 33
Belmont Union Local 66, Martins Ferry 19
Bethel-Tate 48, Georgetown 33
Bryan 68, Edgerton 30
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33, E. Liverpool 31
Carlisle 42, Day. Christian 30
Chagrin Falls Kenston 51, Macedonia Nordonia 48
Cin. Woodward 48, Cin. Taft 5
Columbiana 61, Lisbon David Anderson 27
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Austintown Fitch 31
Day. Meadowdale 64, Day. Ponitz Tech. 37
Delaware Christian 32, Mansfield Temple Christian 30
Delta 45, Pettisville 42
E. Palestine 35, Youngs. Valley Christian 32
Fremont Ross 74, Sandusky 30
Ft. Loramie 42, Tipp City Bethel 34
General McLane, Pa. 51, Conneaut 20
Girard 40, Columbiana Crestview 38
Hamilton Ross 61, Cin. Wyoming 45
Harrod Allen E. 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 23
Heartland Christian 53, Campbell Memorial 29
Hou 56, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 36
Jackson 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41
Kinsman Badger 53, Southington Chalker 34
Legacy Christian 38, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 32
Loveland 50, Lebanon 36
Marietta 43, Dresden Tri-Valley 38
Marion Pleasant 59, Kenton 48
Milford 53, Cin. Turpin 40
Mogadore 66, Lowellville 51
New Bremen 48, Van Wert Lincolnview 35
New Middletown Spring. 44, Hubbard 35
Niles McKinley 38, Youngs. Chaney High School 25
Parma 66, Brooklyn 43
Poland Seminary 51, Youngs. Boardman 48
Pomeroy Meigs 54, McArthur Vinton County 39
Portsmouth 47, Chesapeake 35
Portsmouth Clay 43, Franklin Furnace Green 28
Rockford Parkway 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 46
S. Point 79, Proctorville Fairland 23
S. Webster 61, Waverly 57
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Batavia 39
Seaman N. Adams 51, Lynchburg-Clay 44
Shaker Hts. 60, Eastlake North 45
Sherwood Fairview 45, Wauseon 40
Stewart Federal Hocking 54, Belpre 52
Streetsboro 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 45
Struthers 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40
Vienna Mathews 47, Windham 29
W. Unity Hilltop 59, Hicksville 24
Warren JFK 54, Warren Champion 33
Wheelersburg 80, Beaver Eastern 13
Williamsburg 58, RULH 29
Willoughby S. 48, Maple Hts. 36
Wintersville Indian Creek 69, Lisbon Beaver 28
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Barnesville 19
