Washington State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 67, Brookville 36

Amherst County 67, Louisa 51

Brentsville 58, Liberty-Bealeton 54

Briar Woods 64, Broad Run 62

Brooke Point 65, C.D. Hylton 45

Brunswick 70, Appomattox Regional GS 15

Buckingham County 71, Fuqua School 23

Buffalo Gap 77, Alleghany 68

Carver Academy 91, Guardian Christian 24

Chantilly 54, TJ-Alexandria 49

Charlottesville 63, Wilson Memorial 37

Colonial Heights 82, Charles City County High School 55

Cross Christian, Del. 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 62

Floyd County 73, Magna Vista 59

Franklin 49, Greensville County 42

Franklin County 76, Hidden Valley 48

Freedom (South Riding) 60, Riverside 59

Glen Allen 66, Midlothian 52

Glenvar 65, Salem 56

Grafton 54, Poquoson 44

Hampton Roads 64, Norfolk Christian School 33

Heights, Md. 66, Seton School 52

Holston 57, Marion 53

Huguenot 61, Clover Hill 54

King George 51, Riverbend 47

Martinsville 68, Dan River 36

Millbrook 69, Loudoun Valley 67

Mills Godwin 82, Caroline 64

New Kent 70, Tabb 57

Norfolk Academy 80, Greenbrier Christian 15

Osbourn Park 74, Manassas Park 27

Park View-Sterling 59, Luray 44

Regents 55, United Christian Academy 23

Roanoke Valley Christian 72, Ridgeview Christian 30

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39

Southampton Academy 51, Tidewater Academy 49

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 80, Bethel 46

Tunstall 90, Chatham 42

Washington-Liberty 79, Westfield 64

Windsor 54, Sussex Central 38

Woodbridge 71, Unity Reed 52

Word of Life 64, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 49

York 65, Jamestown 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

