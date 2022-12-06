Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 67, Brookville 36
Amherst County 67, Louisa 51
Brentsville 58, Liberty-Bealeton 54
Briar Woods 64, Broad Run 62
Brooke Point 65, C.D. Hylton 45
Brunswick 70, Appomattox Regional GS 15
Buckingham County 71, Fuqua School 23
Buffalo Gap 77, Alleghany 68
Carver Academy 91, Guardian Christian 24
Chantilly 54, TJ-Alexandria 49
Charlottesville 63, Wilson Memorial 37
Colonial Heights 82, Charles City County High School 55
Cross Christian, Del. 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 62
Floyd County 73, Magna Vista 59
Franklin 49, Greensville County 42
Franklin County 76, Hidden Valley 48
Freedom (South Riding) 60, Riverside 59
Glen Allen 66, Midlothian 52
Glenvar 65, Salem 56
Grafton 54, Poquoson 44
Hampton Roads 64, Norfolk Christian School 33
Heights, Md. 66, Seton School 52
Holston 57, Marion 53
Huguenot 61, Clover Hill 54
King George 51, Riverbend 47
Martinsville 68, Dan River 36
Millbrook 69, Loudoun Valley 67
Mills Godwin 82, Caroline 64
New Kent 70, Tabb 57
Norfolk Academy 80, Greenbrier Christian 15
Osbourn Park 74, Manassas Park 27
Park View-Sterling 59, Luray 44
Regents 55, United Christian Academy 23
Roanoke Valley Christian 72, Ridgeview Christian 30
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39
Southampton Academy 51, Tidewater Academy 49
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 80, Bethel 46
Tunstall 90, Chatham 42
Washington-Liberty 79, Westfield 64
Windsor 54, Sussex Central 38
Woodbridge 71, Unity Reed 52
Word of Life 64, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 49
York 65, Jamestown 54
