Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellville Clear Fork 54, Milan Edison 37

Botkins 45, Minster 36

Bucyrus 72, Mansfield Temple Christian 15

Caledonia River Valley 71, Richwood N. Union 55

Cornerstone Christian 71, Fairport Harbor Harding 59

Garfield Hts. Trinity 55, Mantua Crestwood 43

Heath 64, Cols. Marion-Franklin 39

Middlefield Cardinal 54, Wickliffe 40

Swanton 63, Northwood 43

Westerville Cent. 40, Bishop Watterson 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

