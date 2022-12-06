ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armada 79, Madison Heights Lamphere 66

Auburn Hills Avondale 87, Warren Mott 55

Bad Axe 86, Kinde-North Huron 41

Baldwin 64, Hesperia 36

Bridgeport 80, Flint Southwestern 37

Brooklyn Columbia Central 63, Concord 59

Calhoun Christian 48, Jackson Christian 46

Calumet 41, Bessemer 22

Caro 34, Sandusky 32

Corunna 69, Holly 64

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 74, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 22

Deckerville 70, Owendale-Gagetown 5

Detroit Jalen Rose 63, Detroit Mumford 53

Detroit University Prep 55, Ferndale 52

Ellsworth 76, Central Lake 61

Fenton 66, Ortonville Brandon 53

Ferndale University 49, Hazel Park 43

Flint International 77, Genesee 55

Flushing 70, Clio 48

Fowler 39, Carson City-Crystal 36

Goodrich 76, Flint Kearsley 26

Hale 51, Rogers City 38

Hillman 61, Gaylord St. Mary 41

Ishpeming 62, West Iron County 35

Jonesville 55, Charlotte 49

Kalamazoo Phoenix 70, Richland Gull Lake 47

Lake Fenton 71, Linden 41

Lansing Waverly 76, Edison PSA 49

Lawton 49, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46

Manton 56, Kingsley 35

Memphis 59, Landmark Academy 39

Milford 52, Haslett 44

Mio-Au Sable 60, AuGres-Sims 26

Montague 62, Newaygo 54

Morrice 56, Perry 42

New Haven 81, Southfield Bradford Academy 42

Niles Brandywine 68, Constantine 28

North Central 49, Stephenson 38

North Farmington 49, Detroit King 36

Onsted 71, Michigan Center 62

Ontonagon 51, L’Anse 43

Reading 57, Camden-Frontier 22

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 55, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42

Roscommon 43, Johannesburg-Lewiston 33

Saginaw Nouvel 54, Garber 51

Shepherd 60, Stanton Central Montcalm 17

St. Clair 74, Hamtramck 69

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 46, Lawrence 39

St. Mary’s Prep 57, Detroit Renaissance 50

Swartz Creek 69, Owosso 41

Traverse City Christian 74, Harbor Light Christian 53

Warren Woods Tower 79, Utica Eisenhower 76

Waterford Kettering 59, Livonia Churchill 44

Watervliet 75, Dowagiac Union 36

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 63, Sanford-Meridian 57

Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Belleville 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mackinaw City vs. Boyne Falls, ccd.

Warren Cousino HS vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, ccd.

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran vs. Frankel Jewish Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

