Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 62, Greenwood 50
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62, Palmyra-Eagle 16
Alma/Pepin 46, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43
Amherst 55, Waupaca 28
Athens 67, Colby 65
Auburndale 58, Columbus Catholic 43
Beaver Dam 64, Cudahy 56
Cadott 62, Cornell 44
Cashton 62, Kickapoo 30
Deerfield 88, Madison Country Day 30
Eleva-Strum 73, Lake Holcombe 52
Fall Creek 73, Augusta 30
Fall River 73, Pardeeville 72
Flambeau 50, Gilman 31
Fox Valley Lutheran 91, Marinette 24
Gillett 68, Gresham Community 18
Greendale 71, Racine Horlick 61
Greendale 87, East Troy 69
Hillsboro 68, De Soto 47
Horicon 64, Hustisford 50
Hurley 81, Washburn 75
Independence 87, Coulee Christian-Providence 80
Ithaca 87, Belmont 40
La Farge 58, Wonewoc-Center 33
Lourdes Academy 67, Dodgeland 46
Manitowoc Lincoln 62, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 21
Markesan 78, Montello 44
Melrose-Mindoro 46, Viroqua 39
Milw. Washington 58, Chesterton 51
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 65, Watertown 56
Milwaukee Vincent 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59
Northland Pines 62, Clintonville 52
Phillips 70, Bayfield 52
Prescott 98, Durand 66
Princeton/Green Lake 54, Rio 48
Randolph 43, Cambria-Friesland 31
Royall 68, Westby 54
Sheboygan South 70, Mishicot 31
Solon Springs 83, Mellen 35
South Shore 77, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Southern Door 62, Denmark 49
Sparta 60, Mauston 59, OT
Stratford 54, Spencer 32
Waupun 78, Westfield Area 37
Wayland Academy 75, Oakfield 50
Whitehall 63, Thorp 54
Wild Rose 48, Marion 45
Williams Bay 69, Parkview 49
