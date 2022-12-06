Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 47, Buffalo Gap 20
Brentsville 68, Liberty-Bealeton 36
Briar Woods 69, Broad Run 60
Brunswick 53, Appomattox Regional GS 18
Buckingham County 53, Fuqua School 15
Carlisle 67, Southwest Virginia Home School 27
Caroline 59, Essex 38
Charlottesville 54, Wilson Memorial 32
Chatham 80, Tunstall 4
Christiansburg 60, Auburn 43
Deep Run 46, Henrico 39
Denbigh Baptist 38, Peninsula Catholic 17
Dinwiddie 57, Amelia County 27
Grundy 62, J.I. Burton 48
Heritage (Lynchburg) 40, Rustburg 10
Highland-Warrenton 38, Trinity at Meadowview 8
Liberty-Bedford 57, Temple Christian 27
Louisa 58, Amherst County 34
Luray 61, Harrisonburg 20
Marion 66, Holston 33
Massaponax 57, Chancellor 11
Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 46, Covington 37
Millbrook 58, Loudoun Valley 38
Norfolk Academy 34, Hickory 31
Norfolk Christian School 41, Hampton Roads 33
Oakton 71, McLean 63
Osbourn 50, Park View-Sterling 22
Powhatan 50, Goochland 6
Pulaski County 51, William Fleming 50
Radford 30, Giles 19
Regents 34, United Christian Academy 20
Richmond Christian 46, Norfolk Collegiate 34
Ridgeview Christian 52, Roanoke Valley Christian 49
Riverbend 67, King George 27
Riverside 43, Freedom (South Riding) 32
Turner Ashby 53, Page County 21
Westover Christian 47, Chatham Hall 25
Windsor 56, Sussex Central 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
