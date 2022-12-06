SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--

Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today celebrates being recognized as one of Singapore’s Top 10 best places to work. This annual summit is organised by the international organisation Great Place to Work.

Gigamon Staff Celebrate Working for Top 10 Singapore Workplace (Photo: Business Wire)

Winners are chosen based on surveys distributed to 37,000 employees across various industries in Singapore. According to Great Place to Work, 95 percent of Gigamon employees say that when they join the company, they are made to feel welcome.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid well, earn a share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at career advancement.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily, it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work.

“It is the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Gigamon is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Simon Lee, vice president, APAC at Gigamon said, “This recognition reflects our commitment to putting employees first in line with our company core beliefs. We are committed to fostering an unparalleled employee experience and it is a privilege to receive this recognition, especially after navigating the pandemic. We thank our employees for their dedication to Gigamon and to our culture.”

To foster a positive working environment, the company’s One Gigamon culture offers initiatives including GigaWomen, a group of women and allies who collaborate to empower all women, and Gigamon Giving, a program that encourages employees to give back by matching both donations and volunteer hours.

Additionally, in response to the pandemic, Gigamon created resources and virtual opportunities to enable its employees to engage in meaningful ways while working remotely.

This includes ongoing mental health support where Gigamon implemented regular company-wide ‘down days’ and provided free access to self-development training courses. Each of these programs supports the Gigamon unified community and enables powerful collaboration among diverse minds.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

© 2022 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

