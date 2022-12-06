ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge Rumors: Boston Red Sox Check in on Free Agent Outfielder

By Gary Phillips
InsideThePinstripes
 5 days ago

The Red Sox reportedly inquired with Judge in free agency, although their interest doesn't appear to be serious

A bitter Yankees rival has been in contact with Aaron Judge, but the threat to New York appears minimal for now.

The Red Sox have checked in on the free agent MVP, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo . However, Boston is not considered one of the most aggressive teams showing interest in Judge despite some question marks in the outfield. Cotillo added that the Red Sox have touched base with most free agents and are doing their due diligence.

The Yankees and Giants have been considered Judge’s most likely landing spots, and the Dodgers could make a run at the slugger with one of the short-term, high-dollar deals they love to offer.

The 30-year-old Judge has spent his entire seven-year career in pinstripes and has expressed a desire to stay in New York. However, he grew up a Giants fan in Linden, California – a two-plus-hour drive to San Francisco – and his hometown team has boasted about its ability to spend lavishly this winter.

On Monday, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said that some within the sport believe Judge already has a nine-year offer in hand and that his next contract will exceed $300 million. ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently reported that New York made Judge an offer in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million but could go higher if needed.

Judge is coming off a near-unanimous MVP season that saw him reset the American League and Yankees’ single-season home run records with 62 longballs. He also slashed .311/.425/.686 with 131 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

InsideThePinstripes

