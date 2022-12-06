Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Governor's budget proposal zeroes in on water conservation, Great Salt Lake
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s governor wants a big part of the next state budget to focus on water. Gov. Spencer Cox is proposing more than half a billion dollars for water conservation and helping the Great Salt Lake. The governor’s proposal comes as Utah continues to...
kjzz.com
Pregnancy loss families say they're caught in the middle of abortion debates
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In the debate surrounding reproductive rights in Utah, advocates say there is a group being overlooked by many lawmakers and voters: those who have experienced stillbirth. To some the topic feels taboo, but many women are hoping to change that. Brittany Gibbons said she...
kjzz.com
Suspect of large Utah fuel theft scheme in custody
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas is facing three second degree...
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kjzz.com
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
ABC 4
Could onions be making you sick?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
Massive oil spill on I-15 in Draper prompts nearly 12 hours of closures
A massive oil spill caused a huge headache for drivers headed North on I-15 in Draper Thursday morning as the freeway was shut down completely for nearly 12 hours while crews worked to clean up.
ksl.com
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
KMPH.com
Dash cam shows moment oil tanker slams into crashed vehicle, spilling oil across I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — New video shared with 2News shows the catalyst for an issue that was plaguing drivers traveling northbound on I-15 from Utah to Salt Lake county all day Thursday. Jesse Kelley, a trucker who was driving through Draper just as the crash happened, shared video from...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
kjzz.com
Utah school therapist stayed on job months after alleged domestic assault
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A "prevention coordinator" at Murray High School—who directs at-risk children on good behaviors—is now charged with object rape, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The Murray District said it put Keondra Rees on administrative leave as soon as...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
kjzz.com
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kjzz.com
Utah man dies in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 51-year-old Utah man has died in a snowmobile crash in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Lake Creek area on Tower Mountain. A man, identified as Bruce Cook,...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
kjzz.com
K-9s search East High after possible bomb threat; students evacuated to nearby location
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police determined there was no danger at East High School in Salt Lake City after a possible bomb threat led to a search of the school. Students were evacuated early Friday afternoon in response to the threat, according to police. Per the school's emergency...
