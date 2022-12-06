ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys OBJ VIDEO NOW - 'I Plead the Fifth!'- Arrives with Micah & Diggs

By Mike Fisher
"Everything is nice,'' Odell Beckham Jr. told us as the Cowboys target hit the town in Dallas. "God is good. ... I plead the Fifth on everything else.”

DALLAS - A playful Odell Beckham Jr. arrived at the AAC in downtown Dallas just after the tipoff of the Suns at Mavs game in a good mood, joking with DFW reporters while accompanied by Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs ... who also seemed amused by the attention.

"Everything is nice,''  Beckham told us. "God is good. ... I please the Fifth on everything else.

Beckham also praised Parsons and Diggs.

"Hey, look at these two - the dynamic duo ... Superstars,'' he said.

The like-live Video Visit ...

The prized free agent receiver OBJ arrived in DFW on Monday for a two-day visit that includes a physical exam, a tour of The Star, what team owner Jerry Jones hopes is a successful contract negotiation between the two sides ...

And some NBA basketball starring Luka Doncic of the Mavs right in the middle of it all. (And Devin Booker of the Suns as well - "He's my brother,'' Beckham said.

OBJ said the group "grabbed some food'' before the game as he and the fellas moved to the front-row seats owned by the Jones family ... all part of this recruiting trip.

“We’ve got a quarterback (in Dak Prescott) who could really make some music with him,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, almost certainly revealing to the media a line he'll be using on free agent receiver OBJ over the course of these two scheduled days here at and near The Star. “I think we’ve got an offensive line that would give the quarterback time to make some music with him.''

This endeavor is obviously more complicated than that, as all parties know, from the knee rehab to the contract desires. But one this is clear: While there has been speculation about which team Beckham prefers (Cowboys? Giants? Bills? Others?), it is quite clear what Jones wants .

“I want this to work,'' Jones said bluntly following Dallas' 54-19 Sunday pounding of the Colts . "I want it to work. I’ve felt very good about his opinion about what we’re about as Cowboys. We have felt and been public about it, what he is as a ballplayer and what he is as an NFL competitor. All of those things are nothing but complimentary.

“He’s the real deal.''

But tonight? OBJ is a real fan.

