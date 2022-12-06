Man gets 21 years for meth possession with intent to distribute

(BCN) — A Vallejo man got over 21 years in prison on Monday for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, the Department of Justice announced.

Christopher Matthew Rougeau, 38, was found with 159 grams of meth and two pistols after law enforcement obtained a search warrant to look through his car in April. Rougeau is a felon and is barred from having guns in his possession.

According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives believed that Rougeau was responsible for selling crystal meth and marijuana throughout the Bay Area, including Marin. In order to build their case, an undercover officer with the Marin Sheriff’s Office contacted Rougeau and arranged to buy a quarter pound of crystal meth from him in unincorporated Novato.

Rougeau then offered to sell the undercover officer meth on several more occasions, but the transactions did not occur, the Sheriff’s Office said. A plan went into effect to take Rougeau into custody after a period of surveillance revealed that he had been armed with handguns on more than one occasion.

On April 20, Rougeau was followed to Vallejo and then contacted by detectives as he sat in the driver’s seat of his car. He was found with a loaded pistol in his waistband and a loaded, un-serialized “ghost gun” Glock clone pistol within arm’s reach.

Upon that arrest and subsequent search of his home, detectives allegedly found two “Glock switches,” which turn a Glock pistol into a fully automatic machine gun, a sawed-off pistol grip shotgun, another pistol, “hundreds” of rounds of ammunition, several suspected controlled substances include over a quarter pound of crystal meth, one ounce of cocaine, one ounce of heroin, counterfeit M-30 pills containing fentanyl and over 60 pounds of marijuana.

Rougeau has been convicted before on “multiple” firearm and drug offenses, the DOJ said. Rougeau was ultimately federally charged and received 21 years and ten months in federal prison.

