Read full article on original website
Related
diva-dirt.com
Naomi And Jade Cargill Attend Atlanta Hawks Game Together
If the forbidden door is still a thing, it has been busted down. In social media posts by Naomi and shared by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill the two attended a recent Atlanta Hawks basketball game together. In Naomi’s original post she captions it with “Oh what a night!” Cargill responds with “We killed the scene. We MUST do this again sis.”
diva-dirt.com
Sasha Banks Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
It is being reported by PWInsider that Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) will be brought in for NJPW’s upcoming event Wrestle Kingdom 17. The event will take place over the course of two nights, January 4 and January 21. According to the report, Varnado is expected to be at the...
diva-dirt.com
Valerie Loureda Receives New WWE Ring Name
The first Cuban American female NXT Superstar Valerie Loureda has received her new ring name. She will now be going by the name of Lola Vice. She reveals this on her social media. Loureda is a former Bellator MMA prospect and was signed with WWE following her WrestleMania tryout earlier...
diva-dirt.com
Britt Baker Challenges Saraya To Tag Match On Jan. 11 AEW Dynamite
Here’s what you missed on AEW Dynamite. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter sat down for a pre-taped interview with Tony Schiavone. She made it known that she’s at the top now and will be a fighting champion. She’s going to be watching Hikaru Shida defend her Regina Di WAVE Championship against The Bunny on Friday’s Rampage and is willing to defend her world title against the winner.
diva-dirt.com
Kylie Rae Reportedly Attending WWE Tryout
In recent reports, Kylie Rae is currently attending a WWE tryout. The tryout is in Orlando, Fla. at the WWE Performance Center and it started yesterday and will run towards the end of the week per PWInsider. Fightful Select has also confirmed PWInsider’s report and that Rae is attending the...
Comments / 0