Here’s what you missed on AEW Dynamite. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter sat down for a pre-taped interview with Tony Schiavone. She made it known that she’s at the top now and will be a fighting champion. She’s going to be watching Hikaru Shida defend her Regina Di WAVE Championship against The Bunny on Friday’s Rampage and is willing to defend her world title against the winner.

1 DAY AGO