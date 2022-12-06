Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts tosses two touchdown passes within minutes to give Eagles lead
Jalen Hurts tosses two touchdown passes within minutes to give the Eagles the lead
Steelers' Kenny Pickett in protocol, out for rest of game
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol and was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Justin Tucker becomes Ravens' career scoring leader
Justin Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker, is now the Ravens' all-time leading scorer.
Bengals WR Tyler Boyd ruled out vs. Browns with finger injury
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns after injuring a finger on Cincinnati's second offensive play.
Lions' Jameson Williams catches first touchdown 11 months after tearing ACL
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams made an immediate impact in his second-career game. He caught his first touchdown pass.
Giants punter attempts disastrous, illegal kick after ball bounced off ground. It didn't end well
Innovation is usually a good thing on the football field, but New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan got a little too experimental during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. With 8:34 in the second quarter, Gillan attempted one of the wildest punts we've ever seen. You should probably just watch...
Auburn officially flips Colton Hood from Michigan State
The first major recruiting weekend for Hugh Freeze has become memorable. Six hours after receiving a commitment from ex-Texas Tech pledge Tyler Johnson, Auburn landed its’ second commitment of the day by flipping three-star cornerback Colton Hood from Michigan State. Hood committed to Mel Tucker and Michigan State on...
