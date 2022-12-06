Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Midtown apartment complex still without heat, hot water 2 weeks after CO leak
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenants at The Venue apartment complex in Midtown Memphis want answers after being without heat and hot water for two weeks. A carbon monoxide leak forced tenants out of their homes in November. In total, five people were hospitalized, including one firefighter. Four pets were also...
actionnews5.com
MLGW investigates after employee falls, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is investigating after a troubleshooter was killed on the job Friday morning. MLGW confirmed that the incident took place at Lamar Avenue near Tuggle Road. Police confirmed that at 10:22 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call in the area...
localmemphis.com
Multiple pedestrian deaths prompt update on Memphis streetlight infrastructure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In July, the city of Memphis had plans to upgrade the streetlights in neighborhoods, citing that construction was expected to begin in Fall 2022 and reach completion by Fall 2023. Given the recent number of pedestrian crashes and even deaths in December, some in the city...
localmemphis.com
Dealing with potholes? Send in the location to get them fixed
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lately, rain in Memphis has impacted how deep potholes can seem to be from the driver’s seat, but residents can help fix this issue. Whether a pothole is on a particular street or the highway determines to what organization it should be reported. The City of Memphis Public Works fills many potholes within the city limits, but all state roads along with highways are filled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
Blight Authority of Memphis turning vacant lots into affordable new homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is tackling the blight that plagues the city head-on and making changes, one house at a time. The Blight Authority of Memphis works with developers to turn forgotten areas into beautiful places to live. At Wolf River Bluffs in Frayser, what used to be a wooded area is now a […]
mlgw.com
MLGW to read meters on Saturday, December 10
To better serve our customers and protect them from being billed for 35 or more days of service, it is sometimes necessary for MLGW to read meters on Saturdays. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, we are reading cycle 7. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation,...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Friday. The accident happened at the Sam Cooper westbound lanes close to White Station Road. Police reported that two people were injured in the crash.
Are grocery store prices different based on location?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When people walk into a grocery store, it's expected they'll pay the same amount for the same products at different locations of the same store. However, we found that's not always the case. We compared the prices of some of the most common items bought by...
One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin Girls
33-year-old Jacqulin Vail is the loving mother of twin 10-year-old girls living in Memphis, Tennessee. Jacqulin is close to her family and never goes longer than a day without speaking to them, her sister, Towanda Williams, told Action News 5.
1 in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis. Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.
Mysterious seepage on walls at health department has some employees concerned
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at a Shelby County Health Department building are concerned for their own health and safety. The employees FOX13 spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs, said the issues have been going on for months. Photos from inside the new...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | It's a good thing MLGW voted to reject TVA's 20-year deal | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last big move by the former head of Memphis Light Gas and Water has ended in a thud and we all should be thrilled. The utility’s board Wednesday unanimously rejected a recommendation for a 20-year rolling agreement to continue getting electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. Instead, MLGW will continue its current agreement with TVA with no changes and no further back and forth haggling.
Crash causes lanes on I-55 bridge to shut down
UPDATE: Lanes are back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes on the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River have been shut down to a crash. It happened in the southbound early Friday. Both lanes are currently closed. Drivers coming from Arkansas heading into Memphis should take I-40 as an alternative route.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
Man fed up with slow police response after car break-in, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is calling on the city to make changes after it took two and a half hours for police to respond when his car was broken into, and a woman’s car was stolen at a neighborhood Kroger on Tuesday. Herbert Phillips said he went into the store at the intersection of […]
2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Five sent to hospital after I-240, Getwell crash
CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information from the Memphis Police Department. Police initially said the woman who was ejected from the vehicle was killed at the scene. They now say she was not killed in the crash. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in the hospital after […]
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
