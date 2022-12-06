ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MLGW investigates after employee falls, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is investigating after a troubleshooter was killed on the job Friday morning. MLGW confirmed that the incident took place at Lamar Avenue near Tuggle Road. Police confirmed that at 10:22 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call in the area...
localmemphis.com

Dealing with potholes? Send in the location to get them fixed

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lately, rain in Memphis has impacted how deep potholes can seem to be from the driver’s seat, but residents can help fix this issue. Whether a pothole is on a particular street or the highway determines to what organization it should be reported. The City of Memphis Public Works fills many potholes within the city limits, but all state roads along with highways are filled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
WREG

MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
mlgw.com

MLGW to read meters on Saturday, December 10

To better serve our customers and protect them from being billed for 35 or more days of service, it is sometimes necessary for MLGW to read meters on Saturdays. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, we are reading cycle 7. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation,...
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
localmemphis.com

Opinion | It's a good thing MLGW voted to reject TVA's 20-year deal | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last big move by the former head of Memphis Light Gas and Water has ended in a thud and we all should be thrilled. The utility’s board Wednesday unanimously rejected a recommendation for a 20-year rolling agreement to continue getting electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. Instead, MLGW will continue its current agreement with TVA with no changes and no further back and forth haggling.
WREG

Crash causes lanes on I-55 bridge to shut down

UPDATE: Lanes are back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes on the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River have been shut down to a crash. It happened in the southbound early Friday. Both lanes are currently closed. Drivers coming from Arkansas heading into Memphis should take I-40 as an alternative route.
WREG

Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
WREG

Five sent to hospital after I-240, Getwell crash

CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information from the Memphis Police Department. Police initially said the woman who was ejected from the vehicle was killed at the scene. They now say she was not killed in the crash. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in the hospital after […]
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
