Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco
Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass. “I love...
WacoTrib.com
Waco looks for update on stalled Ameritex homes
Ameritex Homes President Tara Williams said pandemic-related labor and supply shortages have hampered construction progress for the company, leading to the partially completed houses that can be seen around Waco. Ameritex has permits to build between 70 and 80 houses on infill lots in developed neighborhoods, primarily in North Waco...
WacoTrib.com
Idea for condo tower taller than ALICO met with skepticism from East Waco neighbors
Developers have put together ideas for an East Waco site that would stack retail space and condominiums higher than the ALICO Building across downtown. But neighborhood association members who met this week with the project’s architects questioned whether the proposal would serve the community’s needs. The Brazos Gateway development on six acres fronting Interstate 35 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard envisions 20,000 square feet of retail space and 293 condominiums in three buildings, including a 20-story tower that would stand higher than any other building now in Waco. A fourth building on the site would be for office space.
WacoTrib.com
East Waco development site
The Brazos Gateway development would would bring 20,000 square feet of retail and almost 300 condos to East Waco, taking up six acres of land hemmed in by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, I-35 and a railroad track. Renderings show three multiple story buildings and a fourth sporting a 20 story tower slightly taller than the ALICO Building.
WacoTrib.com
Waco area economy growing overall, skidding in some areas
One might say Waco’s housing market suffered buzzard’s luck in October. Builders did not build, and existing homes languished on the market, not selling at the blistering pace they once did. But the average price of homes selling did reach a record $361,430, a 29% year-over-year increase. Generally...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
KWTX
New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With each piece of art, Jamie Baesa is sharing a piece of herself through her business. “My business is just about bridging the gap of educating people about my background and creating things that resonate with people,” Baesa said. Her small business “Designs with Jamie”...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Killeen, TX
Killeen is a remarkable spot in Bell County because of its historic and military significance. In Central Texas, this city is adjacent to Fort Hood, a U.S. army base for installing heavy forces. It has an array of outdoor recreational sites, too. Because of the city's two gigantic lakes and...
KWTX
City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Farm Bureau policy positions; Fish City hiring; Shoplifting's toll; Gas prices
From drones to feral hogs, the nearly 800 delegates to the Texas Farm Bureau convention last weekend in Waco weighed in on issues facing farmers and ranchers. Their stances will be passed along to the American Farm Bureau, and to state entities that may have an interest. Drones: Delegates approved...
fox44news.com
H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
Gatesville Messenger
Chief Gohlke saying farewell to Gatesville PD
A career in law enforcement is something that intrigued Nathan Gohlke since childhood, but after 31 years in that line of work - including 29 as a licensed peace officer — he will be hanging up the badge and working in an entirely different career. Gohlke was sworn in...
Austin Novosad Set for Early Enrollment at Baylor
Why not get a head start? Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad plans to enroll early and get his career in Waco started this January. The Dripping Springs product has closed his high school chapter, and his sites are set on McLane Stadium. "In January, I'm going to play in the All-American Bowl ...
KWTX
Waco lighting business surprises Central Texas family with ‘Light up their hearts’ donated Christmas display
BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco lighting business, Lighting by GGA, surprised a Bosqueville family with a custom, donated light display for their home Thursday evening, giving the family a memorable Christmas as they go through a rough time. As they counted down from 3, the Clements family cheered after seeing...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,999
Immaculate 3/2 in China Spring ISD! This inviting and well maintained property is the perfect place to call home. The open concept living room and kitchen are spacious and inviting with tons of natural light, large breakfast area and additional bar seating, and well-designed cooking space with an abundance of workspace and storage, granite countertops, and a great pantry. You'll love the isolated master suite with huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, tiled shower, and dual vanities. The two guest bedrooms are large with great closet space. Privacy fenced backyard with storage shed offers plenty of room to play, and relax under your oversized covered patio. Additional features include large laundry room, 2" wood blinds throughout, crown molding in main areas, newly stained fencing, storm door and fresh paint. This home is conveniently located in the highly desired China Spring ISD, just minutes from local schools, the airport, and a short drive to downtown Waco and Baylor University. Your new home awaits at 9416 Cold Springs Drive!
One Year Later: Where Is The Killeen, Texas Mall Shooting Suspect?
(Killeen, Texas) - On December 7th, 2021, an unknown person entered the Killeen Mall and proceeded to shoot another man inside the Finish Line store. A story from KXXV details the moments before and after the shooting. One young individual even closed the gate in one store to help keep...
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 3