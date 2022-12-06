Read full article on original website
South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes’ game Saturday as he heals from an injury. In a news release, USD says Peterson “suffered multiple injuries from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.” A USD official says Peterson’s injuries are not life […]
Report: Iowa forward Kris Murray out against Iowa State, could miss multiple games
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a brutal stretch of six straight power-six games and they'll have to endure part of it without star forward Kris Murray. On Thursday, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Murray will not play in the Hawkeyes' matchup against Iowa State on Thursday. Goodman also reported that Murray could miss multiple games.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's win over Iowa State on Thursday
Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery met with the media following the Hawkeyes' 75-56 win over Iowa State on Thursday. It was the 500th win of McCaffery's collegiate coaching career. Here is everything McCaffery told the media after the game. Q. Fran, it would have been easy for you on...
nwestiowa.com
NCC plans to open new career center
SHELDON—Northwest Iowa Community College is in the real estate market after getting a $1 million grant from the state. Details are not yet public. The NCC board of trustees convened a special meeting in closed session Wednesday night. The agenda’s only action item was to discuss a potential land purchase.
USD basketball player arrested on rape charge
A University of South Dakota basketball player has been arrested.
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
Vermillion house added to National Register of Historic Places
The Basil H. and Frances Jacobson House in Vermillion is now considered a federally historic place.
siouxcountyradio.com
Sioux Center Municipal Utilities Awards Scholarship
Joshua Westra, a senior at Dordt University, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Sioux Center Municipal Utilities and SCMU’s energy partner Missouri River Energy Services. “As Sioux Center’s municipal utility provider, we look for ways like this to give back to the community we serve through our partnership...
Sioux City Journal
2022 Little Yellow Dog, Cadi, goes for $12,200 to former Wells employee at Goodfellows auction
SIOUX CITY — While driving to the 2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa resident Bob Campbell knew he didn't want to leave without this year's dog, Cadi, in tow. What Campbell couldn't have known is how...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored, KIWA Stations Back On The Air
Sheldon, Iowa — Over 650 power customers of MidAmerican Energy experienced a power outage on Friday afternoon. We talked to MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Geoff Greenwood, and he tells us about it. Greenwood says the outage affected mostly northwestern Sheldon customers, with some customers in the rural area experiencing an...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 11th
SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — The ACE Academy in Sioux Fall is hosting a Kids’ Holiday Market from 1-4 p.m. Items in the market are priced at just $5 so children can experience gift giving at an affordable rate. While the kids are shopping, adults are invited to enjoy refreshments and shop at the bake sale. There will also be photos with Santa Claus. Admission is free.
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Metro received around an inch of snow from latest system
SIOUX CITY -- While Sioux City Metro was digging out from under an inch of snow, portions of Siouxland saw anywhere between 2 to 9 inches of wet, heavy precipitation. Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Services in Sioux Falls, was still getting snow totals Friday morning but he said northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota received the worst of the fast-moving storm.
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
