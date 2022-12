CHARLOTTE, N.C. — J.J. Jansen has done a great job being available to play 221-straight games to this point, so it's an important week to make sure he's ready for No. 222. "I think the guys are probably not trying to hit me in the side of the head or anything like that," Jansen said. "But it's the same as every week."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO