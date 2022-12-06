ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyfriend Of Slain University Of Idaho Student Speaks Out For First Time Since Brutal Murders

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
mega

The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen , 21, has spoken out for the first time since his girlfriend and her friends were brutally murdered, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jake Schriger gave a heartbreaking speech at a candlelight vigil held in Post Falls, Idaho — the hometown of victim Xana Kernodle , 20 — on December 2.

Mogen and Kernodle were among the four victims, including Ethan Chapin , 20, and Kaylee Goncalves , 21, who were killed at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13.

Fighting back tears, Schriger addressed the crowd at the vigil.

@kayleegonclaves/Instagram

"None of these people deserved this," the grieving boyfriend said after weeks of silence since the attack.

"She was the first person I talked to every morning and the last person I talked to before bed," Schriger continued, as he recalled his first date with Mogen at a Moscow restaurant, The Breakfast Club.

"She was the person that I loved most," he added.

As the Moscow community continued to mourn the victims taken in the gruesome attack, many critics of the ongoing investigation have pointed fingers and speculated on potential killers as authorities have yet to name a suspect or find the "Rambo"-style murder weapon.

Frustrated with a lack of details and results, one of the victim's fathers tried to help piece together his daughter's murder.

Madison with Jake. @maddiemogen/Instagram

Steve Gonclaves , Kaylee's father, spoke out to the media in the weeks following his daughter's slaying.

Steve shared with The Post that he hired his own private investigator to uncover more information on his daughter's death due to his fear that current investigators were "inexperienced."

Kaylee's father also revealed crucial information as to why he believes the killings were "targeted."

Kaylee and Madison. @kayleegonclaves/Instagram

Steve said that his daughter and her lifelong best friend, Mogen, were found murdered in the same bed .

He noted that the suspect made a point to go upstairs to where his daughter and her friend were sleeping in an interview with Fox News over the weekend.

"I'm not a professional, so I want to specify that, but they've said the entry point was the slider or the window. It was the middle floor. So, to me, he doesn't have to go upstairs," Steve said. "His entry and exit are available without having to go upstairs or downstairs."

"Looks like he probably may have not gone downstairs. We don't know that for sure, but he obviously went upstairs," the father continued.

Steve added that the case is "super tight," claiming investigators don't need to go to the community for answers because the "evidence is right there in that home."

Comments / 19

Jill Hardwick
5d ago

The Father needs to contact a Physic seriously ! I know a lot of people do not in their abilities but they have helped police solve the Crimes including finding dead Bodies.

Reply(1)
9
Hatrick
5d ago

He entered on the 2nd floor at sliding glass doors, He went to the top floor where one of the targeted girls were, They think he was observing them from a back parking lot. He was either confronted, Or Went in to the 2nd bedroom thinking it was more girls, Killed the other girl, But Got into a struggle with the boyfriend! That freaked him out, He did not think there were any guys there! He left, Never going to the 1st floor!🤔

Reply(2)
15
True Voice
5d ago

I'm so glad finally after saying pd wasn't looking at this right n to hire a PI finally some answers will come out...He is doing the right thing..Although her so called bf they keep saying she wasn't as the 2 other girls stated, they remained friends...they can't rule him our, unless they have him on camera. Now time to ping those girls cells, as way too many issues with their statements..Soon I hope they get Justice as the murder could be gone by now as enough time passed...

Reply
4
 

