Kirstie Alley's Bitter Feud With Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini EXPOSED After Secret Cancer Battle

For years, former Scientologist Leah Remini was on a crusade to take down the religion, publically slamming the church and spilling secrets about its famous members — and it never sat well with late actress Kirstie Alley , who was a longtime follower of the religious group, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kirstie's one of the toughest defenders of Scientology and has taken Leah's betrayal of the church very personally," an insider explained in 2020, just two years before Alley's surprising death .

The ladies were once close friends, they revealed, but after Leah left the religion in 2013 — and began making jaw-dropping claims about the church and its leader, David Miscavige — the Cheers alum felt she had no option but to cut ties with Leah and speak out about their nasty feud.

Kirstie didn't hold back. "I think the most repulsive thing a person can do is attack another person's faith," she said in the past, taking a jab at the former King of Queen 's star. "So when you decide to blanket statement 'Scientology is evil' you are my enemy. I just won't have people in my life that are [like] that. I just think it's really wrong."

While her words may have seemed harsh — Kirstie publicly called Leah a "bigot" — those who knew the Look Who's Talking actress best weren't shocked.

"Kirstie's never been one to hold back, and she refuses to let anyone shame her or other members of the church," the insider warned years ago, adding she wasn't afraid of a fight.

"That's why she's known as Scientology's unofficial bulldog and the mama bear of the religion," they continued. "She'll always stand behind it."

Kirstie and Leah most recently came to public blows in February, sharing a heated exchange on social media after Alley tweeted she'd "pray" over the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"She has no comment on these crimes against humanity? But she's going to pray? Scientology, her 'religion,' says Christ is a pedophile and a lie. Scientologists aren't allowed to believe in anything else other than Scientology. So who is she praying to?" Leah unloaded, but Kirstie hit back.

"I don't care what the punk a-- t---t say. I believe in the power of prayer," she responded. "I will continue to pray for the people of Ukraine. Putin is a c---t and a coward and I'll pray his own soldiers refuse to do his dirty work. PS, I pray to the same God you do. So get over your nasty selves."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kirstie died unexpectedly after a secret battle with cancer . Her children announced the upsetting news on Monday, revealing she had recently been diagnosed — but they didn't specify which kind of cancer she had been fighting.