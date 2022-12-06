ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nccu.edu

NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High

An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

NCCU celebrates graduates in fall commencement ceremony

Graduates and their families and friends celebrated their big achievement. For some, the road to the graduation stage was more challenging. There is a graduate who grew up experiencing homelessness. Another waited decades to make it here. Graduates and their families and friends celebrated their big achievement. For some, the...
WRAL News

One of NC's largest protests against the death penalty in over a decade held in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday could be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty marched from Central Prison to the NC Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance were families who lost loved ones to homicide but believe death penalty is not the answer for those convicted of murder.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
cbs17

Recognize the Remarkable Women in your life — Nominations still open

CBS 17 wants to recognize Remarkable Women living in the Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and Chapel Hill areas. Through Saturday, December 17, you can nominate a woman that helps make our local communities a better place through their efforts. CBS 17 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group in conjunction with...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Candidates announced for Fayetteville's new Chief of Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Current Police Chief Gina Hawkins is retiring at the end of January. City Manager Doug Hewitt says after a nationwide search, he has narrowed down the list of the 10 most qualified applicants for Fayetteville Police Chief down to two – and both are already serving on the Fayetteville police force.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy