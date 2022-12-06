Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
nccu.edu
NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High
An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
WRAL
NCCU celebrates graduates in fall commencement ceremony
Graduates and their families and friends celebrated their big achievement. For some, the road to the graduation stage was more challenging. There is a graduate who grew up experiencing homelessness. Another waited decades to make it here. Graduates and their families and friends celebrated their big achievement. For some, the...
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with students
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Wake County Public School System has had to deal with a serious issue. One of their teachers has been arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with students. Rachel Ainsley Beahn, a 20-year-old Raleigh resident, was hired as a substitute teacher in May 2021.
One of NC's largest protests against the death penalty in over a decade held in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday could be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty marched from Central Prison to the NC Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance were families who lost loved ones to homicide but believe death penalty is not the answer for those convicted of murder.
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
cbs17
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
cbs17
Recognize the Remarkable Women in your life — Nominations still open
CBS 17 wants to recognize Remarkable Women living in the Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and Chapel Hill areas. Through Saturday, December 17, you can nominate a woman that helps make our local communities a better place through their efforts. CBS 17 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group in conjunction with...
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
cbs17
Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
cbs17
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy of a Wake County deputy who was killed over the summer indicates the deputy was shot four times, with three of those shots hitting him in the head. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
'Hid in the corner': Fuquay-Varina Middle put on lockdown after student fires gun at window
The Wake County Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at Fuquay-Varina Middle School. An adult is facing a charge in the case.
Duke Energy: Power restored to most customers impacted by Durham outage
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website on Sunday reported more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. At noon, most customers had power again.
Candidates announced for Fayetteville's new Chief of Police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Current Police Chief Gina Hawkins is retiring at the end of January. City Manager Doug Hewitt says after a nationwide search, he has narrowed down the list of the 10 most qualified applicants for Fayetteville Police Chief down to two – and both are already serving on the Fayetteville police force.
12-year-old fired gun at North Carolina middle school, sheriff’s office says
The Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
'They're going to need some time': Fiancé of mass shooting victim waits for Hedingham updates
Raleigh Police said it could take several months for the investigation involving the 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting to be complete.
