Los Angeles, CA

Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks

By Ryan Naumann
 5 days ago
MEGA

Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar.

MEGA

In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by his last lawyer over ‘irreconcilable differences.”

In a recent filing, Phelps said the December 5 trial is no longer needed. First, she said Lanez is busy defending himself as part of his criminal case in LA. The trial over the Megan Thee Stallion shooting started last week.

Phelps said the criminal trial is expected to last for a couple of weeks. Lanez faces 24 years behind bars if convicted.

Further, Phelps said that she has “information to believe that a settlement has already been reached between the parties and [Lanez] has tendered funds to [Prince] in consummation of their agreement.”

Phelps asked that the trial date be pushed by 4 months to allow her to review the paperwork and then she’ll provide the court with an update.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2020, the Love & Hip Hop star accused Lanez of two assaults. The first one allegedly went down at LIV nightclub on November 8, 2019.

MEGA; VH1

Prince said Lanez had attempted to engage in a verbal confrontation. He claimed the rapper then swung his fists and punched him in the face.

Prince said Lanez’s security then jumped in and continued to assault him. The VH1 star said he suffered “blunt force trauma” to his neck, chest, and back.

He said the entire incident caused him to suffer physical, psychological, and mental distress.

A year later, Prince said he encountered Lanz and his crew at Vendome Nightclub. He said the rapper punched him in the face after encountering each other.

MEGA; @PRINCEHASSPOKEN/INSTAGRAM

“Immediately after punching [Prince] in the face, [Tory’s] employee/agent fled and attempted to enter [Tory’s] vehicle. However, [Tory] yelled at the agent/employee and instructed him to leave the premises in a separate vehicle,” the suit read.

Prince sued seeking unspecified damages.

In response, Tory argued his actions were in self-defense.

Comments / 4

 

RadarOnline

RadarOnline

