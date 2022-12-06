Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Want to go for a walk in a safe and beautiful place? The Botanical Gardens in Norfolk are awesome!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Related
Police: No injuries, fatalities after shooting reported at Greenbrier Mall
Chesapeake Police are on scene at Greenbrier Mall. News 3 is told the mall is being evacuated as a precaution. City officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
One arrested following Chesapeake police pursuit ends in Suffolk
According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Dock Landing Rd. and Scotfield Dr. for displaying license plates that didn't belong to the vehicle.
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired
According to a news release, Officers heard several shots around 1:10 a.m. near 19th Street. Within a few seconds, officers received a ShotSpotter alert, which directed them to the 19th Street North parking lot.
Two deadly shootings in Richmond on same day leaves community looking for answers
Community members gathered along the road to call for change on Friday night after the two incidents of gun violence erupted on the same day.
Chesapeake Man arrested following armed robbery, police pursuit in Elizabeth City
According to a news release, officers responded to the First Bank located at 416 S. Hughes Blvd around 10:09 p.m. for a report of a bank robbery.
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
FBI, Chesapeake PD to return personal belongings to victims of mass shooting
Those who know they left items are asked to fill out a questionnaire by February 7, 2023, and to provide as much detail as possible about their belonging.
WAVY News 10
Newport News police officer found guilty in fatal 2019 shooting to be sentenced Friday
Newport News police officer found guilty in fatal …. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two long touchdown passes early, both of them to Jordan Bass – the...
Newport News police officer convicted of manslaughter in fatal 2019 shooting sentenced to six years
A Newport News police sergeant found guilty of manslaughter in a fatal 2019 shooting was sentenced Friday.
WAVY News 10
Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
WAVY News 10
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, other offenses at Williamsburg laundry facility
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, …. Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants. WAVY News 10's Photojournalist Robert Rizzo reports. Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox...
NBC12
‘A gift was just taken from us’: Family devastated after cousin gunned down on Ruffin Road
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Richmond after getting shot Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and did not find any victims. However, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Warwick Road.
Greenbrier Mall evacuated following reports of shots fired
A spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed to 10 On Your Side that they received reports of shots fired outside of the mall.
WAVY News 10
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven …. Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants. WAVY News 10's Photojournalist Robert Rizzo reports. Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Newport News police officer convicted of manslaughter …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports.
WAVY News 10
Prints on potato chip can led to Norfolk man’s armed robbery arrest; sentenced to 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
13newsnow.com
NPD investigating deadly car crash
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to the department's Twitter page. In a Tweet, the department said it was investigating a crash near Booker T. Washington High School in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Blvd. The crash killed...
Woman sentenced for embezzling over $35,000 from Norfolk employer
A woman was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $35,000 in copays and cash belonging to the medical practice that employed her, officials report.
Comments / 3