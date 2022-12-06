NH Senators skip White House event because of proposed primary changes

NH senators protest White House event over proposed primary changes 00:31

BOSTON - New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan skipped the annual congressional ball at the White House Monday night to protest President Biden's plan to change the primary schedule .

Biden is advocating for South Carolina to replace New Hampshire as the first-in-the-nation primary to give a more diverse population a louder voice.

Senator Shaheen's spokesperson said the plan puts New Hampshire Democrats at risk, because it gives Republicans political fodder.

"As Senator Shaheen has said, the President's proposal unnecessarily makes Democrats in New Hampshire, from the top to the bottom of the ticket, vulnerable in 2024," said Sarah Weinstein, spokesperson for Shaheen. "This did not have to be a mutually exclusive decision - he could have advanced a more diverse state to an earlier date, while maintaining New Hampshire as the first primary election."

New Hampshire political leaders said a change would be against state law.