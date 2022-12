DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff dropped back behind an offensive line that gave him plenty of time and threw deep twice, taking advantage of big-play receivers the Detroit Lions added for him this season. Goff had a 41-yard pass to rookie Jameson Williams and a 48-yard pass to DJ Chark for two of his three touchdown throws in the first half, leading the surging Lions to a 34-23 win over the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings (10-3) needed a win or tie to clinch the division title. Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards, including a franchise-record 223 to Justin Jefferson on 11 catches. But Dalvin Cook ran for just 23 yards on 15 carries, and Minnesota couldn’t stop Goff. The Lions (6-7) have won five of six, their best stretch since their last postseason appearance in 2016. They have scored 25-plus points in five straight games for the first time since 1954.

