Paddy Pimblett reacts to criticism over his UFC 282 win against Jared Gordon: “It’s annoying me a lot”

Paddy Pimblett is aware of the criticism following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon and he’s responded. Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout went the distance and Pimblett earned scores of 29-28 from all three judges at Octagon side. The general consensus is that the judges got this one wrong. Of the 24 media members who sent in their score totals to MMADecisions.com, only one had Pimblett winning the fight.
Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Jared Gordon “twice in five minutes” in 2018

Ahead of his co-main event showing at UFC 282 with Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Gordon “twice in five minutes” when the pair rolled together in 2018. Although taking nothing away from an event that happened in 2018 at the Blue Basement in the Renzo Gracie Academy, Pimblett is confident he can handle Gordon on the feet and if the fight hits the canvas.
Dan Hooker believes if he were to fight Paddy Pimblett he’d make him “look silly”: “I think I do whatever I want to that kid”

Dan Hooker doesn’t think a fight with Paddy Pimblett would be competitive. As Pimblett is set to face Jared Gordon at UFC 282, many have already thought as potential next opponent,s and Hooker was mentioned. The Kiwi is near the bottom of the lightweight ranks so if Pimblett gets a ranked opponent, it makes sense. Yet, Hooker – who admits he likes Pimblett – believes he would beat the Brit rather easily.
Dana White says fight fixing is a “huge concern” for UFC amid betting investigation

Dana White says fight fixing is now a huge concern for the UFC. Last month, a fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke was deemed suspicious and it brought an investigation into the fight. The betting line changed drastically in the hours before the bout took place. Right away, it was clear Minner was not healthy as he threw a kick and grimaced and pain, and lost by TKO in under a minute.
Demetrious Johnson reveals Paddy Pimblett asked him to do his podcast amid Ariel Helwani beef: “He didn’t offer me anything either”

ONE Championship flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has given his take on the ongoing scandal involving Paddy Pimblett and Ariel Helwani. ‘The Baddy’ is set to return this Saturday night on pay-per-view at UFC 282. The bout will be Pimblett’s fourth in the UFC, as he will face Jared Gordon. Despite his short stint in the promotion, the British star has made a massive impact.
UFC 282 Results: Dricus du Plessis stops Darren Till (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a middleweight matchup between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis. Till (18-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most recent Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.
UFC 282 Results: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 282 event is co-headlined by a lightweight matchup featuring fan favorite Paddy Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon. Pimblett (19-3 MMA) has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2021. During that stretch ‘The Baddy’ has scored stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.
UFC 282 Results: Ilia Topuria submits Bryce Mitchell in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria. Mitchell (15-0 MMA) enters the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ is coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most recent effort at March’s UFC 272 event.
UFC 282 Results: Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fight to a split draw (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 282 is headlined by a fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz for the promotions vacant light heavyweight title. Tonight’s event was originally slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. However, the Czech fighter suffered a severe shoulder injury and was forced to withdraw from the matchup.
Dana White confirms Glover Teixeira will likely face the winner of UFC 282’s main event next: “It will be Glover”

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Glover Teixeira will be fighting for gold next time out. The Brazilian has been out of action since his title defense against Jiri Prochazka in June. At UFC 275 in Singapore, the two light heavyweights put on a fight for the ages. Trailing on the scorecards heading into the final round, ‘Denisa’ secured a shocking fifth-round submission win.
