‘I need my father’: Family of man on life support following arrest, calls for justice, accountability
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley is fighting for his life in a South Sacramento hospital bed after a Tuesday morning arrest rendered him unconscious. His family says he shouldn’t be in this position. Around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call...
San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.
Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
2 children found safe after man allegedly stole car with them inside
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roseville police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car with two children inside, Saturday. The children, ages 6 and 11, have since been found safe. Police received a call at 7:21 a.m. Saturday reporting a car had been stolen from a gas station...
'It's like an angel that God sent me': Community rallying around Stockton tamale vendor robbed at gunpoint
STOCKTON, Calif. — Under a small patio in the backyard of her East Stockton home, 45-year old Veronica Aguilar is creating tamale magic. "I think that it's the flavor from the meat is what makes them so good," said Aguilar in Spanish. Using her grandmother's recipe, the native of...
Explosion that left 3 hurt, dozens displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — An explosion at a Stockton apartment complex that left three people hurt and dozens of families displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton Police Department officials told ABC10 Saturday. The blast happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the Inglewood Garden Apartments in the 6400 block of Inglewood...
Detective who crashed into 2 people also involved in 2021 crash, court filing shows
(KTXL) — Court filings, given to FOX40 by the Sacramento County Superior Court, show that the detective involved in the double fatal I-5 crash on Tuesday was also involved in a 2021 collision. In 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the city of Sacramento and Jonathan Thomas Nangle by The Law Office of James E. […]
'He could not breathe': Man left unconscious, in 'grim condition' after arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of an arrest that left a grandfather in the hospital and fighting for his life, Thursday. Dymin Davis says her father Sherrano Stingley, 48, recently has had a series of mental health episodes. "Sometimes I would...
"They're not alone": Sacramento community chaplains respond for I-5 victim family support
SACRAMENTO -- On the shoulder of Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road in Sacramento, two strangers approached members of the Rodriguez family. They had just learned that two members of their family, Carlos and Lionel Rodriguez, had been killed. Carlos went to help his brother Lionel Tuesday morning. Lionel's truck had run out of gas near Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. when California Highway Patrol investigators say a Sacramento police detective in an unmarked car crossed over the solid white line, hitting and killing both brothers.A few hours later, the two strangers would arrive at the scene. Two lanes had...
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting woman outside of Stockton Target
STOCKTON, Calif. — An anonymous tip to Stockton Crime Stoppers led to the arrest Friday of a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone, according to the Stockton Police Department. The assault happened in the parking lot of a Target store on the 4700 block...
New Sacramento County sheriff reveals top priorities, former sheriff reflects on career
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper is officially the new sheriff of Sacramento County once the clock struck 5 p.m., Friday. Sheriff Cooper left a parting gift to now former Sheriff Scott Jones. “On behalf of the California State Legislature, I’ve got a resolution honoring your time as sheriff of...
Police arrest second suspect in fatal East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second suspect was arrested in connection with the East Sacramento shooting that left Charles Starzynski dead in October, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Tajaenae Cooper, 23, was arrested by police Wednesday based on evidence that connects him to the homicide. Police say they believe...
Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men on I-5 identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials identified the Sacramento police detective who hit and killed two men on I-5 as Sacramento police detective Jonathan Thomas Nangle, Thursday. The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to officials. CHP says a white Dodge pickup truck...
Stockton police looking for man accused of punching woman after she rejected him
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone after she rejected his advances. According to a news release, it happened in the parking lot of a store on the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue on Nov. 29.
3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office releases video of incident where man became unresponsive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of an incident where a man appeared to become unresponsive during a struggle to arrest him. Deputies said they responded to Whisperwillow Drive around 5:30 Tuesday morning when a resident called to report someone was underneath their work vehicle. The sheriff’s office […]
Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers searched the area of...
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
Stockton police investigating crash, closes roads
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident," Friday night. A law enforcement source tells ABC10 this is the scene of a crash where a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase came to a violent end.
Vallejo police make arrest in 2021 killing of 78-year-old woman
VALLEJO, Calif. — Vallejo police are charging 19-year-old Elijah Pulealii with homicide in the Aug. 13, 2021 killing of 78-year-old Linda Tyrrell. She was found on dead in a residence on the 200 block of University Avenue when police began their months-long investigation into the death. An autopsy concluded...
