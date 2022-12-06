ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

ABC10

San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed

STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"They're not alone": Sacramento community chaplains respond for I-5 victim family support

SACRAMENTO -- On the shoulder of Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road in Sacramento, two strangers approached members of the Rodriguez family. They had just learned that two members of their family, Carlos and Lionel Rodriguez, had been killed. Carlos went to help his brother Lionel Tuesday morning. Lionel's truck had run out of gas near Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. when California Highway Patrol investigators say a Sacramento police detective in an unmarked car crossed over the solid white line, hitting and killing both brothers.A few hours later, the two strangers would arrive at the scene. Two lanes had...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Police arrest second suspect in fatal East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second suspect was arrested in connection with the East Sacramento shooting that left Charles Starzynski dead in October, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Tajaenae Cooper, 23, was arrested by police Wednesday based on evidence that connects him to the homicide. Police say they believe...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men on I-5 identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials identified the Sacramento police detective who hit and killed two men on I-5 as Sacramento police detective Jonathan Thomas Nangle, Thursday. The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to officials. CHP says a white Dodge pickup truck...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office releases video of incident where man became unresponsive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of an incident where a man appeared to become unresponsive during a struggle to arrest him. Deputies said they responded to Whisperwillow Drive around 5:30 Tuesday morning when a resident called to report someone was underneath their work vehicle. The sheriff’s office […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers searched the area of...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Stockton police investigating crash, closes roads

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident," Friday night. A law enforcement source tells ABC10 this is the scene of a crash where a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase came to a violent end.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Vallejo police make arrest in 2021 killing of 78-year-old woman

VALLEJO, Calif. — Vallejo police are charging 19-year-old Elijah Pulealii with homicide in the Aug. 13, 2021 killing of 78-year-old Linda Tyrrell. She was found on dead in a residence on the 200 block of University Avenue when police began their months-long investigation into the death. An autopsy concluded...
VALLEJO, CA
