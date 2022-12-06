Spokane, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Spokane.
The Rogers High School - Spokane basketball team will have a game with North Central High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.
Rogers High School - Spokane
North Central High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Gonzaga Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Ferris High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.
Gonzaga Preparatory School
Ferris High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Lewis and Clark High School basketball team will have a game with Mead High School on December 06, 2022, 05:00:00.
Lewis and Clark High School
Mead High School
December 06, 2022
05:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
