Spokane, WA

Spokane, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Spokane.

The Rogers High School - Spokane basketball team will have a game with North Central High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.

Rogers High School - Spokane
North Central High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Gonzaga Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Ferris High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.

Gonzaga Preparatory School
Ferris High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lewis and Clark High School basketball team will have a game with Mead High School on December 06, 2022, 05:00:00.

Lewis and Clark High School
Mead High School
December 06, 2022
05:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

