FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtmj.com
Saturday’s Scores
Brookfield Academy 64, Milwaukee Riverside University 59. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
wtmj.com
Columbus coach Selgrad named as Wis. AP Coach of the Year
Columbus High School football coach Andrew Selgrad has been named Wisconsin Associated Press High School Football Coach of the Year. Selgrad received the honor after leading Columbus to a WIAA Division 4 championship this year, over Waukesha Catholic Memorial. There were snowy conditions as Capitol Conference champion Columbus rallied for a 23-21 victory last month, completing an undefeated 14-0 season. Selgrad said being named Coach of the Year is an overwhelming and surreal. He said this season was “fantastic.”
wtmj.com
Mayville RB Schraufnagel named Wis. AP player of the year
Mayville running back Blake Schraufnagel is Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football in 2022. Schraufnagel finished third in the state in rushing with 2,610 yards and had 40 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry for Mayville, which was 13-1 this season. Mayville coach Scott Hilber called Schraufnagel “incredibly coachable” and noted he’s a letter winner in four sports as well as No. 1 in his class academically. Schraufnagel was earlier named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Small School offensive player of the year.
wtmj.com
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people are dead after a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning. Police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. and were told that residents were still trapped inside. The fire department says smoke and flames engulfing the home pushed back firefighters who attempted to enter the building. Police have not released the names or ages of the deceased, but the Watertown Fire Department said the incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
wtmj.com
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater has to be evacuated because of a bomb threat. After everyone was evacuated safely, police K9 units searched the building but didn’t find any explosives. The theater’s operator said Sunday it will try to reschedule the show.
wtmj.com
Winter Weather Advisory for SE Wisconsin
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTINES UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3″ OF SNOW COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***. A messy day Friday as a winter storm brings rain, sleet, and snow across...
wtmj.com
Over 30 animals rescued from home in North Division Neighborhood
Nearly 30 dogs and several other animals were rescued from a home Saturday morning in Milwaukee’s North Division Neighborhood. The Milwaukee Police Department completed a search warrant of a home around 9:00am near the intersection of 9th and Hadley. Police had reason animal mistreatment was potentially occurring at the home.
wtmj.com
Reward posted for Postal Worker death on Milwaukee’s north side
A reward has now been posted as investigators search for the man involved in the homicide of a United States Postal Service (USPS) Letter Carrier Friday night. In a bulletin, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. The agency has also confirmed the identity of the man killed as 44-year-old Aundre Cross, also known as Dre Cross. The shooting took place around 4:38 PM near North 65th and Lancaster. Police later responded around 6pm.
wtmj.com
DEVELOPING: Possible Bomb Threat made at concert at Riverside
Milwaukee Police are investigating a possible bomb threat that was made at a Patty Labelle concert at the Riverside Theater. This is moments before Patty was escorted offstage. The remainder of the concert was canceled. Police say everyone at the concert has been safely evacuated. A large police presence blocked...
wtmj.com
St. Ben’s Parish offering shelter from the cold for the homeless as part of Continuum of Care winter plan
MILWAUKEE — With temperatures dropping below freezing, the Milwaukee Continuum of Care is implementing a Warming Plan for the 2022-23 winter season. The Continuum is partnering with several groups to provide places for the homeless to sleep rather than on the streets. That includes St. Benedict the Moor Parish...
wtmj.com
Multiple firearms, including a semi-automatic AR-15, confiscated during Kenosha County traffic stop
KENOSHA, Wis. — A man is in jail after the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15, in his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man was pulled over early Wednesday morning while heading southbound on the County Trunk Highway in Kenosha. A deputy originally pulled the man over for a traffic violation, but then found the firearms, a bag of narcotics and the semi-automatic rifle.
wtmj.com
Haul of homemade explosives, high-power firearms recovered in Kenosha County drug raid
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — One of the region’s top drug task forces recovered a haul of explosive devices and firearms while raiding a residence in the Village of Pleasant Prairie on Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of two suspects. According to an announcement from the Kenosha County...
wtmj.com
Woman found dead with 7-year-old daughter in Northridge Lake threatened murder-suicide a day prior, MCSO says
UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022: In an update issued the day after a grown woman and a seven-year-old girl were found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Northridge Lake, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office suggests that the driver — since identified as the child’s mother — threatened to drive into “the lake” with her daughter.
